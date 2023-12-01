Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park bought by not-for-profit group

Scunthorpe United owner Michelle Harness says "the hard work truly does start today"

The future of Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park ground has been secured after a not-for-profit company bought the site, the club has said.

The New Show Ground Community Interest Company has bought the ground using a government Town Deal Fund grant.

The company's board would be made up of fans, club officials and councillors, according to Scunthorpe United.

Earlier this year, the club was served with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

Chairman David Hilton took over as owner, but in August he announced he was putting the National League North club up for sale.

He later withdrew funding, saying he was "actively seeking a way out", leaving supporters to raise money to cover staff wages.

Plans are in place to build homes around the ground for older people and those with complex needs, the club says

A joint statement between Scunthorpe United and North Lincolnshire Council said the purchase of the ground would secure the club's home "for generations" and create a "new, sustainable future".

Scunthorpe Conservative MP Holly Mumby-Croft said it meant a "bright future for the club".

"Securing the ground as Scunthorpe United's home will be a welcome relief to fans who now know the team will always be able to play at Glanford Park," she said.

"We have had meetings with the club and with government to get the right deal in place to make sure the community is a key part of developing a new sustainable future."

The joint statement between the club and the council added that as part of the purchase of the Glanford Park site, plans were also in place to build homes on nearby land for older people and those with complex needs.

From James Hoggarth, BBC Radio Humberside

The overriding emotion from Scunthorpe United fans at the news Glanford Park has been bought by a not-for-profit group will be one of immense relief.

It was only in September that former owner David Hilton put the club up for sale, withdrew his funding, and claimed that home games were to be played almost 17 miles away in Gainsborough.

That was all while a bitter legal dispute had started with then owner of Glanford Park, Peter Swann.

For fans, this result will probably feel like The Iron have just won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

It's not been an easy deal to complete. I understand that it's involved work with very senior political figures.

But the result is probably the best possible outcome for the football club and the wider community.

It will also provide a much needed financial boost, too - with many fans unwilling to buy season tickets due to the uncertainty over where home matches could have been played in the future.

The club's owner, Michelle Harness, has also confirmed that the sale of naming rights for Glanford Park - yet another big income stream - was being considered.

Michelle Harness, the owner of Scunthorpe United, said she wanted to return Glanford Park to its supporters and the community.

The former board member, who worked as the club's commercial director for 15 years, took over from Mr Hilton in October.

She thanked those who had donated, but said the club now needed to "continue to tackle the extreme levels of debt that were left with the club when we took custodian".

"The hard work doesn't stop. In fact, it truly does start today," she said.

"We got our football club back. We got Glanford Park, our home, back and now, we must fight to keep it.

"The only way we can do that is through donations, sponsorship, buying tickets and merchandise and supporting as many of our initiatives as you possibly can."

North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham said the club's ground was now "safely in the right hands".

"The new jobs that will be created and the new homes for older people - which is more than a third of the population here - are key parts of building a brighter future," he said.

