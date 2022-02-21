🌱 SCUSD Deadline Extended + Testing Sites Closed + Crest Shorts

Rise and shine, Sacramento! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right.

Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 37.

Here are the top stories today in Sacramento:

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero proclaimed Saturday as a "Day of Remembrance" to recognize the 80th anniversary of of Executive Order 9066. Franklin D Roosevelt signed EO 9066 which evacuated all Japanese and Japanese Americans to relocation camps in the center of the country. Mayor Guerrero said, in part, "this day of remembrance aims to recognize the suffering of those who had their rights stripped away and serves as a lesson for current and future generations to be vigilant against the scapegoating of our brothers and sisters." (ABC10) The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Saturday it doesn't have the resources to impose its looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was supposed to take effect in just a few days. An email to parents from the district obtained by KCRA 3 says in-person learning will continue "until further notice" after the district said it didn't have enough resources to meet its mandate. It comes three weeks after the district already pushed their deadline back to Feb. 28 after only about half of its students reported their vaccine status. The original deadline which mandated student vaccinations or weekly testing was Jan. 31. If not met, the district planned to move students to an at-home independent study program. The district said in the email, "it is clear that SCUSD does not have capacity in our Independent Study program for a significant increase in enrollment" and because of that in-person learning will continue until further notice. (KCRA3) According to a Facebook post by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, detectives issued a search warrant at a Rio Linda home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, following a "month-long narcotic’s investigation." Following the search, officers arrested Marco Lopez, 26, and Meloinie Wills, 20, both of Sacramento. Officers also arrested Michael Mulin, 19, and Amit Singh, 19, of Rio Linda. Charges for the four suspects range from possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance for sale to maintaining a drug house and possession of more than $100,000 used in drug sales. (ABC10) As California COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state, Sacramento County officials announced the closing of multiple testing sites. Locations in Natomas, Folsom, and other areas will shut their doors later this month due to lower demand. Seven sites will remain open in Sacramento County for testing. Click here for more information. (FOX40)

Story continues

Bring your little ones to Storytime with Cat in the Hat and Friends at Ruby's Books in Folsom. (1:00 PM)

Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big at Golden 1 Center. (4:00 PM)

Get ready to learn how to build decks, play against fellow casters, and have fun trading at the MetaZoo Workshop at Game Kastle Sacramento! (5:00 PM)

Spider Man: No Way Home is playing at the West Wind Drive-in. (6:20 PM)

From my notebook:

CAPITALIZE, the NBA’s first crowdsourced startup competition, offers local entrepreneurs a chance to gain publicity, receive mentorship and secure funding for their business. Now in in its seventh year, CAPITALIZE, in partnership with the City of Sacramento’s Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, Dialpad and 3STEPS4WARD, extends an opportunity for innovators to showcase new products and services on the NBA’s global stage. Startups and entrepreneurs located within 75 miles of Sacramento are eligible to apply. Applications for this year’s contest close Feb. 25. Fans can vote on social media for their favorite of the final four contestants starting March 21. Those interested in applying and learning more about CAPITLIZE can find more information on the Sacramento King’s website.

The Sacramento Police Department recently promoted three of its employees to serve as public information officers. In their new roles, Sgt. Zach Eaton, Officer Chad Lewis and Officer Ryan Woo will manage communications with the public and act as liaisons to the media. Learn more about them at this link. (sacramentocityexpress.com)

Get your shorts in a bunch at the Crest Friday–Sunday Feb. 25–27 when the Crest shows the three categories of “Oscar-Nominated Shorts.”

