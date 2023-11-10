SD attorney general commemorates 10 years since Rachel Cyriacks' disappearance

Nov. 9—PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is remembering Rachel Cyriacks on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance and is again asking for the public's help in locating the Woonsocket woman.

"Ten years is too long for Rachel's family to wonder what happened to her," Jackley said. "It is time to bring her home, and we ask anyone who has any information to come forward now."

Cyriacks (pronounced Seer-icks) disappeared on Nov. 13, 2013 and was last known to be traveling to Huron. Her husband, Brad, told investigators that she picked him up in the Huron area. Rachel has not been heard from again. The investigation thus far indicates that her husband, Brad, was the last person to see Rachel.

In August 2013, Rachel Cyriacks filed for a temporary order of protection against Brad Cyriacks in Sanborn County, citing domestic abuse, according to court documents. That added to a laundry list of incidents — some of which were documented by the courts — relating to domestic violence in the relationship.

Records indicated she traveled from Woonsocket to Huron on Nov. 13, 2013, confirmed by an incoming call from a gas station in Huron, near the location of the county jail. After receiving a voicemail while traveling through a known dead zone, she then made one outgoing call to a gas station in Huron, which is where law enforcement believes she picked up Brad Cyriacks.

In December 2013, the family gray and black 1995 Silverado pickup truck was found on a bee farm near Huron. Her green, pink and white quilt, which was located in her home, also vanished at the time of her disappearance, according to authorities.

An initial tip led the investigation to an area near Wolsey. With information that Rachel Cyriacks' body could have been buried there, investigators brought in ground penetrating radar. The technology allowed the team to detect any disturbances up to 30 feet underground, without having to dig up the entire area.

Searches also included cadaver dogs, highway patrol airplane surveillance, dive teams and use of side scan sonar technology when searching rivers and bodies of water. Private search and rescue teams also came in to assist with the case.

Additional leads led investigators to search 20 different wells in the area, junkyards, abandoned buildlings and a thorough search of the James River, which flows through Huron.

This week, Jackley said the State Division of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement have investigated all information and tips related to Cyriacks disappearance.

"Throughout the years, we have received numerous tips and we have checked all of them," Jackley said. "The case remains active."

People with information about Rachel Cyriacks are asked to call the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331 or local law enforcement. Information will remain confidential.