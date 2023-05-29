Samsung memory cards are on mega sale for Memorial Day — starting at $14

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We've all seen that dreaded message: "Phone memory full." And it always seems to happen when we're trying to snap a quick photo of something — never when we have time to delete images. Good news: An SD card (aka memory card) might be all you need. If your phone allows expandable storage (as many Android phones do; sorry, iPhone users), you can slot in an SD (secure digital) card to overcome your memory woes. Right now, Amazon is offering Samsung cards at pretty substantial markdowns, including a 128GB SD card for just $14 and higher-capacity options for just a bit more, including this 512GB version for $49 (was $85). It's almost 50% off!

Samsung Samsung EVO Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter $14 $20 Save $6 Sure, it might not be the fastest read/write sequence out there — but it's more than enough to give you a boost when you have too many pictures saved. $14 at Amazon

How much memory does your phone have? Many entry-level smartphones only offer 64GB of memory, which is nowhere near enough. Trust me — I have a 32GB iPad, and the operating system alone takes up most of that space. Like all other Apple products, it doesn't allow expandable memory, so the only option to get more memory is to buy a new one.

Android users are in a much better position. Although it varies between models, many Android phones let you plug in an SD card to increase your phone's memory. This makes it easy not only to address storage issues but also to transfer data off your phone. For example, you can move all the pictures you want to keep onto the SD card, then plug it into a computer to transfer the data.

This 128GB model from Samsung has high transfer speeds and is backed by a 10-year warranty. What does this mean for you? Simple: You don't have to sit around waiting for data to move off the card, and you can rely on it to last you for years to come — honestly, probably longer than your phone itself will last.

These double as storage for other purposes, too. One user said: "Samsung has now become my memory vendor of choice over Sandisk. The price-to-value ratio is fantastic, and this card has proven to meet all the advertised speeds in my limited testing. A great option to expand Steam Deck storage, although I would have liked a 1TB version. Note that Samsung also offers a free utility to check for authenticity — a great tool given the high amounts of fakes in the overall marketplace."

Store more pictures, games, or anything else you want on this memory card. (Photo: Amazon)

Another user reported that, for them, Samsung is the only way to go. "Great products as always from Samsung. Love their SD cards; they're all I use now. I've tried them all and I've had issues with all of them but Samsung. They're always fast and reliable!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $60 Save $45 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $24 $48 Save $24 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones $278 $350 Save $72 See at Amazon

Echo Buds w/ Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd gen) $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

TVs

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $110 $160 Save $50 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 $350 Save $120 See at Amazon

LG C2 Series 42-inch Class OLED Evo AI-Powered Smart TV $897 $1,200 Save $303 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $335 $1,334 Save $999 with coupon See at Amazon

Asus Chromebook CX1 $149 $230 Save $81 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $350 $430 Save $80 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop $700 $900 Save $200 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop $409 $959 Save $550 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon