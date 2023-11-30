SD coordinators keep focus on cases of human trafficking, missing and murdered indigenous people

A year has passed since the Attorney General’s Office hired two people to coordinate efforts to investigate cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people and cases of human trafficking.

The success the investigators, Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth, have had in the time since is proof enough for Attorney General Marty Jackley that the goals put in place in 2022 are working.

Morrisette has been working with various law enforcement agencies to start identifying unmarked graves, while Holzwarth has been working with South Dakota nonprofits dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking.

Neither Morrisette nor Holzwarth were available for comment.

More: MMIP and human trafficking coordinators hired by South Dakota Attorney General's office

Jackley said that moving forward the goals of building and maintaining relationships with the proper authorities remain the same, but he is also putting the two positions on a national stage to show how South Dakota is leading the charge in helping family members of missing relatives find peace and helping survivors of trafficking.

MMIP focuses on bringing together the right authorities

During the past year as the MMIP coordinator, Morrisette has been able to bring together state law enforcement, tribal law enforcement, federal law enforcement and local sheriffs to look at missing persons cases involving tribal members, Jackley said.

Allison Morrisette is the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator within the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

That partnership has led to Morrisette examining an unmarked grave in Gordon, Nebraska, that involves the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

“DNA is now being utilized to identify and potentially bring closure to the family,” Jackley said.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland deemed the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous relatives as an epidemic. In South Dakota, 64% of missing people in the state are Indigenous, according to a review of the South Dakota Missing Persons database on Nov. 22.

More: 'Just another drunk Indian': How 20 years without answers made this South Dakota family part of an invisible crisis

Morrisette’s position was created to look into various cold cases in 2021, but the position didn’t receive funding until 2022 through a three-year grant from Native Hope, a Chamberlain non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about Indigenous issues.

One other of the responsibilities Morrisette has in the office is to get new evidence in missing persons cases to the right authorities, such as local law enforcement who are familiar with the case.

“You just never know when the right lead may come in,” Jackley said.

Human trafficking coordinator is bringing awareness to the issue

Becky Rasmussen, the director of Call to Freedom, said she’s worked closely with Holzwarth during the past year.

Call to Freedom, a non-profit, is focused on bringing awareness to different forms of human trafficking, including labor and sex trafficking, and providing support for survivors, including trauma-informed care. The group not only works with Holzwarth, but also local law enforcement and other non-profits.

Mary Beth Holzwarth is the human trafficking coordinator within the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

“Mary Beth is an asset because she’s really that bridge between law enforcement and the NGOs that are doing the frontline work,” Rasmussen said.

In 2021, more than 16,500 likely victims of human trafficking were identified by the National Human Trafficking Hotline, according to the Polaris Project, a national human trafficking awareness non-profit.

Holzwarth has been able to streamline the law enforcement responses and bring education to better identifying survivors of human trafficking, who sometimes are reluctant to come forward.

More: Making candles and a difference: Sioux Falls boutique employs human trafficking survivors

“Human trafficking is happening in the state of South Dakota,” Rasmussen said. “And I don’t believe that we have identified the magnitude of which our counties have been impacted by human trafficking.”

Jackley added because he chairs the National Attorneys General Association, in January he’ll be showcasing South Dakota’s priority of stopping human trafficking and providing support for survivors.

“Our goal… is to put us on the national stage and lead from the front,” he said.

Where do the positions go in the future?

Jackley said work done by Holzwarth and Morrisette has helped show families with missing loved ones and survivors of trafficking that the state cares about the cases.

The investigators have had conversations with families during the last year, and “there’s still work being done."

“They get to sit down with either a human trafficking survivor or that family of a missing person, learning more about what that person was really like and learning more about what the family is going through, so that we can offer assistance in a variety of different ways” Jackley said.

More: Grassroots organization Dakotans for Health reaches settlement with Minnehaha County

He added because both positions are working, he believes he’ll be able to convince lawmakers to continue funding them as well as find other opportunities to showcase the work done on the national level.

“These two positions, they weave so much together that I think they will be able to demonstrate their good work to the Legislature that these positions are good positions,” Jackley said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Looking at the MMIP and human trafficking coordinators in South Dakota