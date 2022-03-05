🌱 SD COVID Rate = Low + SD 'Help Ukraine Now' + SD Symphony Hall

Happy Sunday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on locally today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and some clouds. High: 64, Low: 50.

Here are three of the top stories today in San Diego:

Good News! The CDC has ranked the San Diego County community transmission rate: 'low.' What does this mean for you? Some school districts will suspend mask mandates in April. However, students can continue wearing masks after the mandate is lifted. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (NBC San Diego) San Diegans with ties to Ukraine worried about their family members back home. They felt they had to do something to help the people under siege. With 'Help Ukraine Now,' San Diego residents began to raise money for much needed medical supplies. Donations can be made through the 'Help Ukraine Now' website. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (NBC San Diego) CEO Martha Gilmer announced the renovation of the San Diego Symphony. The project’s price tag is an estimated $125 million. It will revitalize the Jacobs Music Center and will transform Copley Symphony Hall. The renovation will modernize and expand spaces for musicians and will add audience amenities as well. New state of the art acoustics will make a huge difference and take this symphonic venue to a whole new level. To learn more: Click into parenthesis, then click the link. (San Diego Reader)

Today in San Diego:

Allied Gardens Sunday Market — (10 a.m.)

Musical ArtStops — San Diego Museum of Art. (1 p.m.)

San Diego Symphony presents Mozart and Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Violin Concerto — La Jolla Music Society. (2 p.m.)

Twelve Angry Jurors (San Diego Theatre Week) — Patio Playhouse Community Theater. (2 p.m.)

San Diego Legion Set to Play Old Glory DC for Game 5 of Major League Rugby 2022 Season — San Diego State University. (4 p.m.)

From my notebook:

San Diego Zoo : "🚨GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 Feel what it's like to be wild at the new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, opening March 11 🎉To celebrate, we're giving away a four tickets to the San Diego Zoo so you can experience this amazing new habitat for yourself." (Instagram)

S an Diego Police Department : "A man's work van, his primary source of living, was broken into, and over $4,400 worth of tools were stolen. Little did the thief know that this hard-working man had invested in a Apple Air Tag and marked his tools. He tracked the location of the Air Tag and called the police. With a homeowner's permission, officers were able to recover the man's tools and found several other stolen items from other victims. Officers were able to identify and arrest the man who had the stolen items." (Facebook)

San Diego Humane Society : "Come help us cheer on our San Diego Seals professional lacrosse team on Friday, Mar. 11 at Pechanga Arena! San Diego Humane Society will be on site from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with some of our canine ambassadors and information on our community support programs." (Facebook)

City of San Diego : "Want to see the impact of arts and culture in your neighborhood? Check out this interactive map, which measures how City-funded arts and culture activities impact communities over time. The data is updated annually and will help drive informed decision-making that strengthens the creative life of all San Diego neighborhoods. Check it out." (Facebook)

San Diego Central Library : "In celebration of #WomensHistoryMonth, Tracy Stegeman will take us behind the scenes to show us some of the Rare Books Room's collected works by famous female authors." (Facebook)

San Diego County Bicycle Coalition : "Did you miss out on our Love to Ride events last month? Don't sweat it! We have you covered all month long with Bike Theft Awareness Month! If you want to see more events such as this one, make sure to follow us online and become a member today! Memberships are FREE, and each donation you make supports the bike coalition" (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Sunday! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow with your next update.

— Bettyann Pernice

