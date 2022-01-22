🌱 SD Cty Police Log + Camp Pendleton Endangered Species Program

Happy Saturday, people of Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Sunny. High: 71 Low: 42.

A look at some of this week's police, fire and courtroom stories from across San Diego County. A Coaster train struck and killed a pedestrian near Oceanside Harbor. A man accused of fatally stabbing his cousin in a Sabre Springs park pleaded not guilty to her murder. A San Diego man was found dead in Joshua Tree National Park (San Diego Patch) KOCT spotlights the Veterans Association of North County. Executive Director Lori Boody talks about the services VANC offers active-duty military, Veterans, and their families to help them navigate life during and after service. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Oceanside names Robbie Hass as the 2022 recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual commemoration celebration hosted by the North San Diego County Branch of the NAACP. Ever since Hass moved to Oceanside 22 years ago, she has been committed to giving back to the community. (Coast News) Local businesses are closing or cutting back hours of service due to the COVID surge. Staff are sick and stretched to their limit as businesses try to make it work. Recently, Starbucks acknowledged that some local stores might “have shortened hours, that some products may be unavailable, or that mobile order and pay is temporarily turned off at your store.” (The San Diego Union-Tribune) Camp Pendleton has developed several programs to safeguard the multitude of endangered species that call the base home. One such initiative for animal conservation is the wildlife Water Guzzler Program.“The guzzler program is a way to provide water to hundreds of animals during the dry seasons when wildland fires and drought threaten the sustainment and repopulation of the 19 endangered animals who reside on Camp Pendleton, their home,” said U.S. Marine Col. Tim Anderson, the chief of staff for Marine Corps Installations West, MCB Camp Pendleton. (DVIDS)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Wallace Sweet 16 Birthday - Veterans Association of North County (6:00 PM)

Oceanside Police Department: "While you sleep, Morning Watch patrols. 🌙 #oceanside #joinopd #nightshift #graveyardshift #sleeptight #wegotitfromhere"

Visit Oceanside: "The 2022 Oceanside Visitor Guide is HERE!💥"

Oceanside Historical Society: "This photo was taken 30 years ago, in January of 1992. The George P. McKay building was built in 1908. Renovation has brought the building back to life and it has been the home of Pier View Coffee in downtown Oceanside for several years...."

Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA: "Registration for our Neighborhood Exchange is now open! January's NEX will take place next Friday the 28th from 10am-12pm."

City of Oceanside Public Library: "Save the date for upcoming programs celebrating Black History! We are so excited to partner with the North County African American Women's Association again this year to host programs centered on Art as an Act of ..."

Events:

How to Divorce Without Going Broke – Vesta Carlsbad, CA Hub (January 26)

