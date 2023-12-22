SD fugitive arrested, injured woman found with him in Bellingham, Minnesota

Dec. 21—BELLINGHAM

—

Lac qui Parle County

authorities arrested a man wanted for questioning in South Dakota and located an injured woman with him who may have been the victim of the alleged crime.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dillyn Duane Fahleen of

South Dakota,

was wanted for questioning in a domestic disturbance. According to a news release from

Lac qui Parle County

Sheriff Allen Anderson, Fahleen assaulted a South Dakota sheriff's deputy after the deputy approached him and Fahleen then fled the area.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office received information on Wednesday from the South Dakota Fusion Center, a law enforcement task force there, about a search for two individuals. The woman was identified as a possible victim in a crime and was believed to be with the suspect in the alleged crime.

Anderson said deputies from the

Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office

located the suspect's vehicle at a rural Bellingham residence, and they found both Fahleen and the woman in the city of Bellingham. After authorities communicated with him by phone, Fahleen later turned himself in without incident.

The woman suffered injuries but denied any medical attention, according to the news release.

Fahleen is currently being held in the Lac qui Parle County jail on charges from Roberts County, South Dakota.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the

Big Stone County

Sheriff's Office,

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office,

Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office

and the

Minnesota State Patrol.