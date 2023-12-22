SD fugitive arrested, injured woman found with him in Bellingham, Minnesota
Dec. 21—BELLINGHAM
—
Lac qui Parle County
authorities arrested a man wanted for questioning in South Dakota and located an injured woman with him who may have been the victim of the alleged crime.
The suspect, 22-year-old Dillyn Duane Fahleen of
South Dakota,
was wanted for questioning in a domestic disturbance. According to a news release from
Lac qui Parle County
Sheriff Allen Anderson, Fahleen assaulted a South Dakota sheriff's deputy after the deputy approached him and Fahleen then fled the area.
The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office received information on Wednesday from the South Dakota Fusion Center, a law enforcement task force there, about a search for two individuals. The woman was identified as a possible victim in a crime and was believed to be with the suspect in the alleged crime.
Anderson said deputies from the
Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office
located the suspect's vehicle at a rural Bellingham residence, and they found both Fahleen and the woman in the city of Bellingham. After authorities communicated with him by phone, Fahleen later turned himself in without incident.
The woman suffered injuries but denied any medical attention, according to the news release.
Fahleen is currently being held in the Lac qui Parle County jail on charges from Roberts County, South Dakota.
The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the
Big Stone County
Sheriff's Office,
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office,
Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office
and the
Minnesota State Patrol.