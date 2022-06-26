SD gov: Bar abortion pills, but don't punish women for them

Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kristi Noem
    Kristi Noem
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor pledged on Sunday to bar mail-order abortion pills but said women should not face prosecution for seeking them.

In apparent defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, Kristi Noem indicated in national television interviews that she would put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the pills. The majority ruling Friday by the court's conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

But Noem said doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

“I don’t believe women should ever be prosecuted," she said. “I don’t believe there should be any punishment for women, ever, that are in a crisis situation or have an unplanned pregnancy."

At issue is mail-order or so-called telemedicine abortion pills, which have been on the rise in the country since 2000 when the Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone — the main drug used in medication abortions.

More than 90% of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, and more than half are now done with pills, not surgery, according to data compiled by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. Abortion pills are expected to become in higher demand as over half the states are likely to move to ban abortions following the Supreme Court's decision.

Noem, a strong opponent of abortion rights who faces reelection in November and is mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender, cast the distribution of abortion pills as unsafe and has called a special session to craft new laws.

“These are very dangerous medical procedures,” said Noem, referring to abortion pills. “We don’t believe it should be available, because it is a dangerous situation for those individuals without being medically supervised by a physician.”

In a state where Republicans hold super-majorities in both statehouse chambers, South Dakota lawmakers have been floating proposals that also would make it more difficult for women to seek an abortion out of state. South Dakota voters rejected outright bans in 2006 and 2008, and abortion rights advocates are preparing for a similar referendum on abortion access.

In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, said the Justice Department will protect abortion providers and those seeking abortions in states where it is legal and will “work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.”

"In particular, the FDA has approved the use of the medication mifepristone," he added. “States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy.”

The South Dakota law, passed in March, requires women seeking an abortion to make three separate trips to a doctor in order to take abortion pills and makes it clear that women in the state cannot get the pills through a telemedicine consultation. The law has been on hold after a federal judge in February ruled it likely “imposes an undue burden on a person’s right to seek an abortion."

Two drugs are required. The first, mifepristone, blocks a hormone needed to maintain a pregnancy. A second drug, misoprostol, taken one to two days later, empties the uterus. Both drugs are available as generics and are also used to treat other conditions.

The FDA last year lifted a long-standing requirement that women pick up abortion pills in person. Federal regulations now also allow mail delivery nationwide. Even so, roughly 19 states have passed laws requiring a medical clinician to be physically present when abortion pills are administered to a patient.

South Dakota is among them, joining several states, including Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma, where Republicans have moved to further restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

One portion of the South Dakota law, which will take effect in July, contains a section that does not hinge on the federal courts: increasing to a felony the punishment for anyone who prescribes medication for an abortion without a license from the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners.

A broader court decision is pending in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Noem spoke on ABC's “This Week” and CBS' “Face the Nation.”

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, contributed to this report.

___

For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion

Recommended Stories

  • Ban Abortion Pills, Prosecute Planned Parenthood: This Is The Future Republicans Want

    It's an extreme agenda, but after the end of Roe, it's no longer an unthinkable one

  • Abortion rights protests resume across Los Angeles, channeling outrage and anguish

    Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday in downtown L.A. to denounce the Supreme Court's decision to end a constitutional right to abortion.

  • Rebel priests denounce ‘dictator-Pope’ as Catholic schisms widen

    The head of the Catholic Church has been accused of being “thuggish” in his insistence on modernisation of the church and behaving like a “dictator-Pope”, rebel priests have warned.

  • Protesters stand against abortion ban in Texas, first to enact laws

    More than 200 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in Houston, Texas on Friday, to voice their anger after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion. Texas is one of 13 states that in past months approved so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down. Friday's decision will ultimately restrict abortion rights in about half of the country's 50 states.

  • Biden administration signals fight over medication abortion

    President Joe Biden's administration indicated it will seek to prevent states from banning a pill used for medication abortion in light of the Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, signaling a major new legal fight. The administration could argue in court that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of mifepristone, one of the pills used for medication abortions, pre-empts state restrictions, meaning federal authority outweighs any state action.

  • How will Oklahoma enforce and prosecute the abortion ban?

    Oklahoma is one of the 13 “trigger ban” states, meaning it has laws against abortions that are ready to be enforced. As of this morning, abortions are outlawed in Oklahoma from the moment of conception.

  • Sens. Warren, Smith urge Biden to declare public health emergency following abortion ruling

    Two of the leading Democratic senators in the reproductive rights space are urging President Joe Biden to declare a public health emergency as nearly two dozen

  • 2 men suspected of forcing entry into home near McDowell Road shot, killed

    The men were identified as Jairo Perez, 20, and Jose Gutierrez, 24. The home occupants said they were defending themselves, Phoenix police said.

  • ‘No parent would want this for their kid.’ The harmful effects of Juuls and e-cigarettes

    Nicotine is not the only harmful substance in vaping liquid as carcinogens get “deposited into the lungs and may not even come out.”

  • Get real, Senator: Uvalde killer couldn’t commit mass murder with hands, baseball bat

    How ludicrous. Nobody can kill 21 innocents without a powerful firearm. | Opinion

  • Roe v Wade: US firms pledge to pay staff travel expenses for abortions

    Disney, JP Morgan and Meta are among the companies to confirm such policies after the Roe v Wade ruling.

  • The Supreme Court Is Trying to Turn Back the Clock 200 Years

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHistory may look back at the period in which we are living and call it the Great Regression. It is a time in which on issue after issue, we are seeing decades and sometimes centuries of progress reversed.If the term regression feels too academic, we may just as easily call it the Great Leap Backwards. If it continues at its current pace, it may end up being known as the American Dark Ages… or worse, to borrow from another historical saga, the D

  • Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen’s ‘F— You’ to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury

    “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo said after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

  • GOP Cop Ducks Out of Rhode Island Senate Race After Smacking Rival at Abortion Rally

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beat/Jennifer Rourke/TwitterAn abortion rights protest devolved into chaos in Rhode Island on Friday, after a state Senate candidate was apparently struck in the face by her Republican opponent.“I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent—a police officer—violently attacked me,” Democrat candidate Jennifer Rourke tweeted on Saturday morning.The alleged assailant, J

  • The FDA Could Soon Crown This E-Cig Maker King

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is trying to remove one of the biggest, most popular electronic cigarettes from the market, opening the way for its rival to become the unassailable leader in smoking alternatives. Although the regulatory agency delivered what appeared to be a death blow to Juul Labs by rejecting its marketing application for the Juul device and requiring it to take all its products off store shelves, Juul won a temporary reprieve from an appeals court, which stayed the order until it can decide on the merits of the case. Juul is partially owned by tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO), which acquired a 34% stake in the e-cig maker in 2018 for $12.8 billion.

  • Biden administration halts limits on ICE arrests following court ruling

    Republican officials in Texas and Louisiana convinced a federal judge to block rules that directed ICE to focus on arresting immigrants deemed to threaten national security or public safety.

  • An abortion clinic in North Dakota has raised more than $500,000 in two days to fund its move to Minnesota

    The Red River Women's Clinic currently operates in North Dakota, which has a trigger law that was enacted following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Can abortion pills overcome U.S. state bans?

    Following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling eliminating the nationwide right to abortion that it had recognized nearly 50 years ago in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, demand for abortion pills, which can be prescribed through online telemedicine visits, will likely rise. WHAT IS A MEDICATION ABORTION? In a medication abortion, a patient takes a drug called mifepristone, also known as RU-486, followed by a second drug called misoprostol, to end a pregnancy rather than having a surgical procedure.

  • Florida man wrongfully convicted of murder is freed by an attorney fresh out of law school

    A Miami-area lawyer was able to transform the life of a man who spent 32 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit — and said her own life has also been

  • Putin’s War Is Forcing Italy to Rethink Its Historic Ties to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Italy’s industry lobby, Carlo Bonomi, traveled to Kyiv recently to demonstrate the business community’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s S