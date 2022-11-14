SD House candidate arrested for rape days after losing election

Nov. 14—RAPID CITY — A failed candidate for the South Dakota House of Representatives spent part of the weekend in jail after he was arrested for rape.

Bud May, 37, of Kyle, South Dakota, was booked into the Pennington County Jail on Sunday, Nov. 13, on one count of second-degree rape, a Class 1 felony defined by law as rape through the use of force, coercion or threats.

While the charges against May have yet to be formally filed with the clerk of courts in any county, the Pennington County Jail website indicates that May will appear in court on Monday, Nov. 14.

May will also be required to answer to a bench warrant regarding a September traffic stop, in which he was cited for non-renewal of vehicle registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Court records indicate that May failed to appear for a Sept. 19 court hearing in that case.

The new charges come just days after May suffered a loss in his race to represent District 27 in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Running as a Republican candidate, May garnered 22% of the 10,599 votes cast. His mother, incumbent Rep. Liz May, R-Kyle, won re-election 27% of the vote in the four-way race, while Democratic incumbent Peri Pourier also won re-election with 29% of the vote.

If convicted of the rape charge, May could be sentenced to serve up to 50 years in the South Dakota State Pentitentiary and pay fines of up to $50,000.