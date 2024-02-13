SD Senate Education committee kills bill that would've made drag a misdemeanor

The Senate Education committee voted Tuesday morning to kill a bill that would have made someone guilty of disseminating material harmful to minors, a class one misdemeanor, if they were performing in drag.

Drag became popular in 19th century British theater and has heavy roots in modern LGBTQ+ culture for its performance and entertainment styles that challenge traditional assumptions of gender identity and expression.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller’s (R-Rapid City) bill would’ve defined a drag performance as someone singing, speaking, dancing, acting, simulating or pantomiming in the presence of others while exhibiting a gender identity different from their sex assigned at birth through the use of clothing, makeup or other physical markers.

Kyra Rose Shakers performs during USD Spectrum's drag show on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at Muenster University Center in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Her bill also would’ve defined the performance as offensive to contemporary community standards because of the description or representation of sexual matters.

She and her fellow proponent, Florence Thompson of conservative lobbying groups South Dakota Parents Involved in Education and South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, both largely argued minors need to be protected from drag performances.

But their testimony was overpowered by opponents’ arguments in favor of free speech and expression, and against blatant discrimination of the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community.

Opponents included Patrick Fitzgibbon, who performs as Dixy Divine in Rapid City; Toni Diamond with the Black Hills Center for Equality; Samantha Chapman with the ACLU of South Dakota; Melissa McCauley with South Dakotans for Equity; Cash Anderson with the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Ben Sherman from Rapid City; and Brett Ries.

Fitzgibbon said he was horrified that his art form and the expression of others in the LGBTQ+ community continue to be brought down by legislators. He said in his experience as a drag performer in hundreds of shows, no child was ever put in danger or forced to be there, and that every child who does attend a drag show flourishes and loves being who they are.

Diamond said the local Pride festivals have family-friendly and safety considerations for the public drag shows where all ages attend. Chapman also said there are already laws on the books protecting minors from harmful materials, and that SB 184 is a carveout for a specific section of the population, which makes it clear it’s discriminatory.

The bill was killed with five legislators voting to send it to the 41st Legislative Day (there are 38 Legislative Days), one dissenting vote from Sen. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids) and Sen. Liz Larson (D-Sioux Falls) being excused from the vote.

A different bill that touches on drag, House Bill 1178, passed in the House State Affairs committee on Monday and is aimed at preventing a student-led drag show held in November 2022 at South Dakota State University from ever happening again.

