SD Senate Education committee OKs safety bill to lock school doors, run statewide tip line

The Senate Education committee passed a bill Tuesday to standardize school safety practices, like locking and monitoring doors, and running a school safety tip line, across the state.

Senate Bill 103 requires each exterior door of a public school that’s unlocked during regular school hours to be monitored and controlled by a school district employee who’s physically present.

The bill also requires that “when the exterior doors of a public school are locked during regular school hours when students are present, the main access doors of the public school must be monitored by a school district employee through a video surveillance system or other means.”

A school safety tip line comprising a website, phone line or mobile device application also must be operated by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, according to the bill.

This tip line shall allow people to anonymously report dangerous, violent or unlawful activity that’s happening, suspected of happening or threatened to happen on school premises. Reports to the tip line can be referred to school officials, law enforcement or other service providers, according to the bill.

Sen. Brent Hoffman (R-Hartford) brought the bill after a similar but more far-reaching bill, Senate Bill 34, was killed by the Senate Education committee earlier this month. Two of the sections from SB 34 make up SB 103.

SB 34 would’ve made all 148 public K-12 school districts and all 706 public K-12 school buildings in South Dakota have a school sentinel or school resource officer, which are both armed positions. At this time, only 11 school districts have school sentinels and only 50 school resource officers work across the state, according to testimony and discussion of SB 34.

No proponents of SB 103 spoke Tuesday, but several education lobbyists spoke in opposition to the bill, including Doug Wermedal, with Associated School Boards of South Dakota; Rob Monson, with School Administrators of South Dakota; Dianna Miller, with the large school group; and Mitch Richter, with the South Dakota United School Association.

Wermedal said he didn’t oppose locked doors, as that’s something most districts already practice, but opposed putting the language of the bill into statute and making another liability for districts to manage. Miller called it unworkable, an unfunded mandate, and redundant, as the state already runs a tip line called Safe2Say.

All seven members of the Senate Education committee, five Republicans and two Democrats, voted to pass the bill. It will be heard in the Senate in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Senate Education committee approves school locked door bill, tip line