SD Supreme Court denies Wessington Springs shooter's argument that life sentence is cruel and unusual

Sep. 21—WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — A Wessington Springs man who shot and killed his wife's grandmother after breaking into her home appealed his sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole for first-degree manslaughter to the highest court in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Supreme Court agreed with the ruling from the original case in a ruling handed down on Thursday, Sept. 21, ruling that his punishment was sufficient.

Mitch Caffee's appeal argued that the sentence handed down was cruel and unusual when compared to the defendant's lack of criminal history, and that the circuit court that handed down the original judgment abused its discretion with the level of punishment it doled out.

Despite Caffee's claim that he had a limited criminal history, he has had several run-ins with the state's legal system. In March 2016, he was indicted on 11 counts of rape of a minor and four counts of sexual contact with a child under 16, but was acquitted by a jury of all counts later that year. The Supreme Court cited Caffee's prior conduct as effective reasoning for increasing his sentence.

In October 2021, Caffee shot and killed his wife's grandmother, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann, in a domestic dispute four days after Caffee had posted bond and was released over a prior violation of a no-contact order. After shooting Redmann, Caffee held his wife hostage in the Wessington Springs home for hours and later surrendered after a six-hour standoff.

Caffee argued he used his gun to knock the phone out of the shooting victim, 90-year-old Lorraine Redmann's, hand, but instead he pulled the trigger while aiming at her face.

The original circuit court ruling found that the three safety mechanisms built into the firearm were functioning at the time of the incident. Caffee was charged with a Class C felony, the maximum sentence for which is life imprisonment without parole.

In an opinion authored by Justice Janine Kern, she wrote "with only a death sentence above it, a life sentence is undoubtedly at the higher end of the spectrum of all permitted punishments. The baseline gravity of first-degree manslaughter is likewise high."

Kern wrote that when compared with the gravity of his offense, Caffee's punishment was not grossly disproportionate and did not violate the constitution's clause on cruel and unusual punishment.

Caffee argued that since he lacked any prior criminal convictions, the sentence of life imprisonment without parole would contradict counseling, rehabilitation or domestic violence programming, since he wouldn't have an opportunity to gain his freedom again after finishing his sentence.

Kern wrote that the circuit court that handed down the original judgment was within its discretion to determine that no amount of rehabilitation was enough to ensure Caffee would no longer be a danger to society after release. The circuit court, presided over by Third District Circuit Court Judge Patrick Pardy, explicitly discussed its reasoning for providing this sentence to the defendant, which was cited in the Supreme Court's opinion:

"[W]hen I look at rehabilitation and the prospects for you, I frankly don't find much redeeming about your history that would lead this [c]ourt to believe that your rehabilitation prospects are good," Pardy said during a 2022 sentencing. "The fact is that your violence towards women, with a history of abuse and terrorizing your wife, choking a domestic partner to the point of blackout, is a serious red flag for future violence. And I do believe that you will always be a danger to the women in your life."

Caffee will serve his sentence at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.