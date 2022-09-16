SD Supreme Court finds Minnehaha Court erred in phone call evidence but didn't change 2019 stabbing case

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that while a Minnehaha County court had abused its discretion by allowing statements made by the suspect of a 2019 stabbing during two recorded phone calls with the victim, the use of the calls would not have swayed the jury's guilty finding and doesn't require a decision reversal.

Robert Loeschke's lawyers had objected to the use of the phone calls during trial but had been overruled by the court, according to the opinion. The court had placed limited use conditions on the recordings, saying the jury could only use the statements made by Loeschke as evidence.

Loeschke was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend in 2019 and is currently serving a 13-year sentence at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

It was Loeschke's second time being tried for the assault, the first time around, the judge ruled a mistrial because of a "faulty redaction of a recorded video" of Loeschke's statement to law enforcement had been introduced as evidence, according to the opinion.

The victim was supposed to testify during the first trial but had not been called as a witness before the mistrial was declared, according to the opinion. She did not testify during the second trial.

The judge allowed the use of the phone calls between Loeschke and the victim because they were not hearsay but instead, context for his statements, according to the opinion. In the phone calls, Loeschke and the victim speak in third-person about what had happened in February 2019.

While the Supreme Court found that the circuit court had been wrong to include the entire conversations due to the danger of unfair prejudice, they found that the court had not been wrong based on prejudice when it came to some of the victim's statements, according to the opinion.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SD Supreme Court rules error in phone call use but no reversal needed in stabbing case