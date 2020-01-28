SDC Capital Partners Closes Majority Acquisition of Fatbeam

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SDC Capital Partners, LLC ("SDC") announced today that funds managed by SDC have acquired a majority interest in Fatbeam Holdings, LLC ("Fatbeam" or the "Company"). The transaction will provide Fatbeam with significant capital resources to support its continued growth. Fatbeam's majority shareholders prior to the transaction will continue to maintain a material ownership stake in Fatbeam following the close of the transaction.



Fatbeam is a leading provider of purpose-built fiber infrastructure services to enterprise, education, healthcare, government and carrier customers in the western United States. The Company's extensive network footprint spans over 45,000 fiber miles, primarily in population-dense metropolitan areas within Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.



"Fatbeam has developed a distinctive, high-quality regional network and has earned a reputation for delivering complex, customized solutions and first-class service to its customers," said Todd Aaron, SDC's Managing Partner. "We are thrilled to support Greg and the management team as their customer-driven growth accelerates."

Added SDC Principal Clinton Karcher, "Fatbeam's capabilities with respect to both educational and enterprise end-users are unique and extremely leverageable. We look forward to working closely with the Fatbeam team in support of their continued execution."

"SDC's investment marks an inflection point for Fatbeam as we continue to densify within our existing markets and embark on strategic expansion," said Fatbeam CEO and Co-Founder Greg Green. "SDC brings to our partnership deep sector knowledge and a wealth of complementary relationships that we believe will enable Fatbeam to accelerate growth and better serve our customers."

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel to SDC and Maves Law acted as legal counsel to the Company.



About Fatbeam

Fatbeam is a business-to-business provider of reliable fiber-based network solutions to education, enterprise, healthcare, government and carrier customers across the western US. With over 35,000 fiber miles connecting more than 40 markets across 7 states, Fatbeam's resilient infrastructure is the best choice for customers requiring high bandwidth and speed for their daily operations with options ranging from Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) to high capacity dark fiber infrastructure. For more information about Fatbeam, please visit www.fatbeam.com.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a specialized private investment firm focused on the IT and communications infrastructure sectors. SDC's areas of investment focus include data centers, network / fiber and wireless infrastructure, with specific emphasis on opportunities where the firm can leverage its deep operational expertise to partner with exceptional managers and owners in creating value. The firm invests globally and seeks to leverage its team's deep sector relationships in sourcing proprietary investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

