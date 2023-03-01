SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Shares Could Be 29% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SDI Group is UK£1.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SDI Group's UK£1.86 share price signals that it might be 29% overvalued

When compared to theindustry average discount of -60%, SDI Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£5.95m UK£10.9m UK£11.6m UK£12.2m UK£12.6m UK£13.0m UK£13.4m UK£13.6m UK£13.9m UK£14.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.73% Est @ 5.06% Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 1.81% Est @ 1.61% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% UK£5.4 UK£9.1 UK£8.9 UK£8.6 UK£8.1 UK£7.7 UK£7.2 UK£6.7 UK£6.3 UK£5.9

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£74m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£14m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.2%) = UK£177m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£177m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= UK£74m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£148m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.9, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SDI Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.154. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SDI Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SDI.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For SDI Group, there are three important items you should explore:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SDI Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does SDI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

