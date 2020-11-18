SDLG to Showcase Brand New Product Series at bauma CHINA 2020

·2 min read

The Super Prize Will Be Unveiled On Thanksgiving Day

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia's largest and most important event for the construction industry, bauma CHINA 2020 will take place as planned from November 24 to 27. SDLG will jointly exhibit 21 units brand new products together with VOLVO. Dubbed as the best equipment line-up ever, SDLG would show wheel loaders, excavators, motor graders, compactors and backhoe loader to demonstrate the segmented, differentiated, as well as the customized product range, which can be applied in different working conditions, while its excellent after market support & service are also the key points to show to the audience.

SDLG to Showcase Brand New Product Series at bauma CHINA 2020 (PRNewsfoto/SDLG / CONMART)
SDLG to Showcase Brand New Product Series at bauma CHINA 2020 (PRNewsfoto/SDLG / CONMART)

Specifically, SDLG will bring its new generation H series wheel loaders with upgraded performance to meet the growing demand in the market. In addition, visitors will also be able to check different excavator models covering mini excavators, compact excavator, middle and big size excavator models with versatile functions. As for the road machinery, it has showed two more new compactor models and the biggest size motor graders to increase its adaptability to multiple job sites. While its backhoe loader comes with multiple configurations.

On top of that, SDLG will host a series of ceremonies including virtual signing ceremony with overseas partners, e.g. the order covering 1,000 units equipment from Russia and the partnership agreement to provide the product solution for open mining exploit with key account clients in Kazakhstan on the Day 1 of bauma CHINA 2020.

During the exhibition, SDLG will enrich the visitors' experience through global live streams, virtual showroom, as well as engagements with audiences both online and offline. And most importantly, don't forget the the long-awaited Super Prize- A Real Machine, which will be unveiled to the Live Stream Viewers on the Thanksgiving Day!

As a member of the Volvo Group , SDLG has made its name by providing global customers with reliable products and services. At bauma CHINA 2020, SDLG will be at the grand joint stand B54 and C50 to welcome its visitors worldwide.

SOURCE SDLG / CONMART

