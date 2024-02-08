SDPD sergeant shares story after being shot in head

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police Sergeant Anthony Elliott, who was shot in the head by a suspect in 4S Ranch two months ago Wednesday, spoke one-on-one to FOX 5/KUSI.

The shooting involving police occurred on Dec. 7 in the parking lot of a 4S Ranch shopping center, where officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. When they went to look for the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, in the store, bodycam footage shows officers approach Harris and him running out of the store. The suspect then draws his gun and shoots Elliott in the head at point blank range.

Elliott survived the shooting and has spent the last two months working towards his recovery.

