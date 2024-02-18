SDPD: Two people shot, one killed in University City Saturday night; suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police officers are at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in University City. Police are reporting two people were shot and one person has died. The suspect remains at large and police have closed off roads in the area.

Here’s what we know at this time.

SDPD confirmed to FOX 5 that two people were shot Saturday around 8:40 p.m. near the UTC Mall at Nobel Drive and Lombard Pl.

The victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to police, one of the victims has died and it is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

There is no information on a suspect other than they remain at large. Police noted this is not an active shooter situation and the mall was not affected.

SDPD said they were roping off portions of Nobel Drive. SANDAG 511 shows a closure at the intersection of Nobel Drive and Lombard Pl to Genesse Ave.

There is a heavy police presence still and a helicopter is circling the area.

This is breaking. Stay with FOX 5 and KUSI for the latest as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.