SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SDS Group Berhad's (KLSE:SDS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SDS Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM32m ÷ (RM156m - RM42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, SDS Group Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured SDS Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SDS Group Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SDS Group Berhad Tell Us?

SDS Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 56% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, SDS Group Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 27% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, SDS Group Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if SDS Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with SDS Group Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

