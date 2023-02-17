SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about SDS Group Berhad's (KLSE:SDS) P/E ratio of 12.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

SDS Group Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like SDS Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 354% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 444% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.5% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that SDS Group Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that SDS Group Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

