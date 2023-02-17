SDS Group Berhad (KLSE:SDS) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about SDS Group Berhad's (KLSE:SDS) P/E ratio of 12.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

SDS Group Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Check out our latest analysis for SDS Group Berhad

pe
pe

Although there are no analyst estimates available for SDS Group Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like SDS Group Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 354% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 444% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.5% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that SDS Group Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that SDS Group Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SDS Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on SDS Group Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if the Supply Glut is Over

    The semiconductor industry powers the electronics industry, and in 2021 sales reached $556 billion, with a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units sold

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Is This the Start of a Nightmare for AbbVie Stock?

    With a small army of Wall Street analysts predicting on average that AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) revenue will shrink in 2023 as well as in 2024, investors are right to be cautious, and perhaps even a bit skittish. Let's answer those two questions by examining why people might be rightfully bearish about AbbVie's prospects over the next few years. Pretty much everyone agrees that AbbVie's revenue is going to take a hit quite soon.

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

    Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated.

  • Another ‘Volmageddon’? JPMorgan becomes the latest to warn about an increasingly popular short-term options strategy.

    "While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes, and current selling of 0DTE (zero day to expiry), daily and weekly options is having a similar impact on markets," says JPM's Marko Kolanovic.

  • 2 Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Are Ready for a Bull Run

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors had a mixed response to the company's recently released 2022 earnings, following a particularly volatile year for the tech giant's stock. While shares of the company are trading up by approximately 16% since the start of 2023, the stock is still trading down by about 40% over the trailing 12 months. For all of 2022, Amazon reported revenue of $514 billion, a 9% increase compared to 2021.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Dividend Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 15 dividend growth stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Growth Stock Picks. In an interview with Fox Business, Ken Fisher […]

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    Growth stocks have had a slew of better market days in the first part of 2023, but it's important to be selective.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Goes Down Again. Should Investors Worry?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently reported its fourth-quarter results and declared its latest dividend payment. Overall, the oil company posted solid results. Oil output hit a record high while operating cash flow was up 18% year over year.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Exclusive-Crypto giant Binance moved $400 million from U.S. partner to firm managed by CEO Zhao

    Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show. Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.