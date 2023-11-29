SDSU to hire Sean Lewis as new head football coach
Sean Lewis, who was stripped of his play-calling duties as Colorado's offensive coordinator late in the season, is being hired as head coach at San Diego State.
Sean Lewis, who was stripped of his play-calling duties as Colorado's offensive coordinator late in the season, is being hired as head coach at San Diego State.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
Sanders changed who was calling the offensive plays ahead of the 26-19 defeat.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Bray is a former Oregon State LB and has run the defense since 2021.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
Brown has been Georgia's defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in a position to succeed going forward.
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team
With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Christmas movies help us tap into emotions, experts say.
The Washington Wizards forward and Flint native partnered with the I.G.N.I.T.E. inmate program and the R.I.S.E. reentry program through his foundation to help incarcerated women in his hometown.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.
The new Polestar 3 is a midsize two-row luxury SUV, and the first model that's a ground-up Polestar design rather than a Volvo derivative.
Fearless Fund’s Strivers Grant Program was already in danger before Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights sued it in August, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. In June, just two months before the lawsuit was filed, the foundation arm of the fund held a company offsite in which it marked the Strivers Grant Program, sponsored by Mastercard, as being "at risk." The briefing document noted that Mastercard cut funding to the program after the organization initially made a five-year pledge to give money to Black founders.
The boldly styled 2024 Santa Fe impresses with its overall practical nature and ample feature content.
The actor, whom Marvel has been banking on to play Kang, is going to trial over charges that he assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend in March.