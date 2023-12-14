SDSU Space Trajectory team advances to next level in NASA's Break the Ice Lunar Challenge

SDSU engineering students participating on the Break the Ice challenge in Brookings, South Dakota on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. NASA's Break the Ice Lunar Challenge is designed to develop new technologies that could support a sustained human presence on the moon.

A team of engineering students and faculty from South Dakota State University has made it to the third level of the second phase of a major challenge with NASA.

SDSU’s Space Trajectory team is one of two runners up, tying for fourth place in NASA’s Break the Ice Lunar Challenge Phase 2, Level 2. The team is now invited to participate in Phase 2, Level 3 of the competition.

The challenge is part of NASA’s mission to develop new technology that could support a sustained human presence on the moon by the end of the decade, as NASA is scheduled to send astronauts to the surface of the moon in 2024 and has identified some technology gaps with harvesting and moving large quantities of resources on the moon.

SDSU’s team has been working on an excavation process that could be chosen by NASA to extract ice crystals buried under lunar soil on the moon.

Of the teams that placed above SDSU at this point in the competition, two are private companies and the other is a partnership between a private company and a university team of mostly graduate students.

About 75 teams participated in the first phase of the challenge, in which SDSU’s team was named one of the top 10. Phase 2 Level 1 narrowed the field to 15 teams, and Phase 2 Level 2 has narrowed the field down to 6 teams that are invited to participate in Phase 2 Level 3.

Todd Letcher, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at SDSU and the project advisor, said he and his team are very excited to make it this far and can’t wait to compete in the next round.

Letcher said the team doesn’t have details on exactly where or when the next phase of the competition will be, but knows it will happen sometime in May at a NASA location where all the teams will compete head-to-head.

