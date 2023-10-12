SDSU vigil in support of Palestine
San Diego State University students held a vigil in support of Palestine Wednesday.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after he allegedly shot into a vehicle at his San Diego-area home.
Grab it before your next trip.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres have reportedly dismissed John Roth and Kathryn D'Angelo.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
Constant notifications are disruptive and create this pressure to respond immediately. Turns out, it’s taking a toll on our mental health.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
Paulo Costa is not medically cleared to fight Khamzat Chimaev on Oct. 21 in the co-main event of UFC 294, so former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman accepted the bout.
All Fed officials agreed at their September meeting that interest rates would likely remain elevated for some time.
Kirilloff is heading to the injured list due to an undisclosed injury.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Republicans remain mired in disagreement as war rages in Israel and as another government shutdown looms here at home.
Byeong Hun An is eligible to return to play on Dec. 1, 2023.
The DeLorean is not a quick car, nor is it particularly thrilling to drive, but the nostalgia around its history is enough for collectors to go wild, especially for a low-mileage car like this.
Third quarter earnings season kicks off in full swing on Friday. Some Wall Street strategists believe it could be the next catalyst to send stocks higher.
Carpenter exposes suburban horror in his Peacock series, "Suburban Screams."
Groups like BTS, Dreamcatcher and (G)-IDLE are making music that is not only sonically appealing, but also spine-chilling.
August's fourth-gen smart lock has dropped to $158, which is $72 off the regular price, during Amazon's October Prime Day Sale.
The brand's origin story is older than the United States.