SE Indiana agriculture innovation conference announced

Jan. 24—GREENSBURG — The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County recently announced the first Southeastern Indiana Ag Innovation Conference will held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Greensburg City Hall.

The event and associated lunch are free to the public, and will highlight current agriculture practices that utilize renewable energy technology, both as a value-added product and as a means to increase efficiency on the farm.

Speakers and panelists will cover such topics as agrivoltaics, bio-digesters, trends in the biofuels industry, and new advances in utilizing agriculture waste as energy.

"It's a great way for farmers interested in some of the new opportunities provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and various USDA programs to learn from those that have implemented these processes and practices," said EDC Director Bryan Robbins. "Farmers are business people, and if there's a chance to limit waste, or re-use it, while expanding profits we think it's something to explore. Our goal is to bring experts on the synergy between ag and renewable energy to the area and be able to present their experiences and data. This collaborative endeavor signifies a commitment to a more sustainable and resilient future, where the collaboration between agriculture innovation and energy advancements becomes a driving force for opportunity."

The goal of the event is to inspire transformative solutions and foster an ag community in Southeastern Indiana willing to move the sector forward toward sustainability and success..

Registration is free online online at www.eventbrite.com/e/793124054397?aff=oddtdtcreator, by contacting Robbins at 812-222-2520, or by emailing Director@edcgdc.com..

