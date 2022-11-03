By sea and air: National Resistance Center finds out how Iran supplies Russia with drones

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

Iran has been supplying Russia with drones in two ways: by air and by sea.

Source: National Resistance Center

The Center states that Iran actively supplies the Russian Federation with the following models of UAVs: Mohajer-6, Arash-1 and Arash-2, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

There are two ways of transporting drones from the manufacturer to their destinations: air and sea.

The following companies deliver drones and send instructors by air:

Iran Air (Iranian state airline controlled by the local Ministry of Infrastructure);

Mahan Air (the founder is the "Nonprofit Institute of Molal Movakhedin");

Pouya Air (part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military branch of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran);

Saha Airlines (Part of the Air Force of Iran).

The airlines in question are the three state-owned and one supposedly private. At the same time, state-owned companies are subordinate to the military and political leadership, which, despite public statements, provides full support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As for the private airline, it is private only relatively. The founder of the commercial institute is Hossein Marashi (former vice president of Iran). Since the end of 2011, the company has been on the US sanctions list for providing material and technical support to the IRGC, which in fact controls the airline and uses it for its own purposes.

The National Resistance Center notes that only Pouya Air  conducted five cargo flights on the Tehran-Moscow route from 12 to 18 October. Most of the fleet of cargo planes are Russian IL-76s.

Iran also uses the sea route through the Caspian Sea to transport drones. According to the documents, the Iranians transport spare parts for civil aviation using the port of Bandar Anzali. The destination is either Astrakhan or Makhachkala.

&nbsp;

Transportation is carried out by vessels of the Iranian Industrial Company (controlled by IRGC). In particular, in early November, 200 units of disassembled drones are expected to arrive in Astrakhan by sea.

The Russians also actively export Ukrainian grain by water to Syria, along the Sevastopol-Tartus route. On the way back, Iranian-made drones and their components from the Syrian factory may be transported in containers, although there is no confirmation of this at the moment.

In particular, in Syria, the Russians can take Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles Zolfaghar, which are based in Syria, which also has a factory for the production of kamikaze drones.

In general, Iran is currently diversifying its drone production in other countries. In addition to Syria, the plant has been operating in Tajikistan since May. There are also risks of setting up a node assembly in Belarus, because the local 558th Aircraft Repair Plant, in cooperation with the Kvand IS company, speeded up the creation of its own "kamikaze drones", which can be a cover for the use of Iranian-made developments, the National Resistance Center notes.

As preliminary data states, Iran can produce up to 150 drones per month. They get the parts from China to bypass sanctions, which allows them not to worry about their shortage. Taking into account the significant request of the Russian Federation for UAVs, all the specified production sites and delivery routes will definitely be involved, the National Resistance Center states.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’

  • Night drone attack: six Shahed UAVs destroyed on approach to Kyiv

    On the night of 2 November, air defence aircraft shot down six Iranian drones on their approach to Kyiv; one of the Shaheds hit an infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast. Source: press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration Quote from the Kyiv City Military Administration: "At night, 6 Shaheds were destroyed by fighter aircrafts of air defence units and units that defend objects on approach to the capital.

  • Russia has turned into a failed state, but there's more to come

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) of Ukraine, has stated that power in Russia is passing into the hands of a criminal and terrorist group and the country is turning into a failed state.

  • North Korea continues missile barrage with ICBM test

    North Korea fired three more missiles on Thursday, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

  • Seven food cargo ships leave Ukraine: Kyiv

    STORY: The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of November 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia still needed to assesses whether the deal was working before deciding whether to extend its participation.Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the United Nations, which brokered the deal, to step up its efforts to ensure Western countries ease restrictions that Moscow says hinder its own agricultural and fertilizer exports, which also formed part of the deal.

  • Belarusian president Tsikhanouskaya says Belarusian regime unlikely to attack Ukraine

    It’s unlikely that Belarus will attack Ukraine, because Belarusian troops are unwilling to join in Russia’s full-scale wholeheartedly, Belarusian national leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in an interview with NV’s sister publication, Ukrainska Pravda, published on Nov. 3.

  • Russia could create two strike groups to surround Ukrainian forces, says General Zabrodskyi

    The most dangerous development in the war for Ukraine could be the creation of two powerful strike groups of Russian forces, one deployed in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, and the other in Sumy Oblast, a senior Ukrainian army officer has warned.

  • Russia wants to bring back 2 years of military service

    The Federation Council [the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament - ed.] has decided to hold consultations with law enforcement agencies regarding bringing back two-year service in the army. Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti (RIA News) Details: It has been reported that Mikhail Sheremet, the so-called member of the State Duma [lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia - ed.

  • North Korea fires suspected ICBM, warns U.S. against 'dangerous' choices

    North Korea fired multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), prompting the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang. Despite an initial government warning that the apparent ICBM had flown over Japan, triggering warning alarms for some residents, Tokyo later said this was incorrect. The launches came a day after the North fired a daily record 23 missiles, including one that landed off the coast of South Korea for the first time, and drew swift condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

  • US Inspectors in Ukraine Won't Be Near the Front, Pentagon Says

    U.S. defense personnel inspecting foreign weapons shipments inside Ukraine won't be close to the front-line fighting, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday when questioned over the risk of engaging with Russian forces in the war.

  • Erdogan says he discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed sending grain to African countries after Russia said it would resume participation in the Ukraine grain deal. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV, Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier proposed to him sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first, saying people were currently starving there. If there is a problem in other African countries, we will carry out these shipments.

  • US worried Russia may try to buy more advanced weapons from Iran

    U.S. officials are worried that Russia may try to gain additional advanced weapons from Iran to use in its war in Ukraine, the Pentagon’s press secretary said Tuesday. “We do have concerns that Russia may also seek to acquire additional advanced munition capabilities from Iran, for example, surface-to-surface missiles, to use in Ukraine,” Brig.…

  • U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo heads to Europe to discuss sanctions on Russia, oil price cap

    U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Paris, London and Brussels next week, where he will discuss sanctions on Moscow and continue coordinating the implementation of a price cap on Russian oil, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson told Reuters. Adeyemo will meet with counterparts on the trip from Nov. 7-9, which comes ahead of a G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, the spokesperson said. It will be the first Treasury trip to the United Kingdom under new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

  • There are finally more cars to buy — but there's a new reason Americans can't afford them

    A pandemic-induced shortage of cars at US dealerships is finally improving, but buyers are facing sky-high monthly payments thanks to climbing interest rates.

  • China behaving ‘like a terrorist state’, says new chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

    China is behaving like a terrorist state and is already in a form of war with the UK, the new chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

  • US accuses North Korea of secret ammunition shipments to Russia

    The United States has accused North Korea of secretly sending Russia a “significant number” of artillery shells to help in its war in Ukraine. “We’re not talking dozens here. It’s a significant number of artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. Biden administration officials believe North Korea is “covertly supplying” Russia and trying…

  • Drone-killing Vampires due in Ukraine next year, Pentagon says

    The U.S. is aiming to send Ukraine the “Vampire” counter-drone system by mid-2023, with a contract award expected within months, a Pentagon spokesman said.

  • Russian lawmaker who called for an end to Ukraine war injured in mysterious circumstances, reports say

    Russian state media said Anatoly Karpov was hurt in an accident, but he is the latest in a string of high-profile Russians to suffer mysterious fates.

  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 69% of the company

    Every investor in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSSC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Ukraine vows to repair shattered rail network to reconnect retaken towns

    The head of Ukraine's railway vowed to keep trains running and to repair the damage done to the network by Russian troops, highlighting how rail is the lifeblood of the country and how the system is vital to restoring towns devastated during the invasion. Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, spoke as he travelled by train through the Kupiansk railway hub, once used by Russian troops to resupply their frontline before the area was liberated by Ukrainian forces. Kupiansk was one of an array of settlements Ukrainian troops recaptured during a surprise counteroffensive that caught Russian forces off guard in September.