Sea’s Billionaire CEO to Forgo Salary as Cost Cuts Spread

Olivia Poh
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd.’s top management will forgo their salaries and tighten company expense policies, as the Singapore gaming and e-commerce giant tries to shield itself from the economic slowdown threatening tech companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The leadership team has decided that we will not take any cash compensation until the company reaches self-sufficiency,” Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li said in an internal memo sent to staff Thursday, days after Sea shut down operations in some markets and trimmed staff across its divisions. “We can now see that this is not a quickly passing storm: these negative conditions will likely persist into the medium term.”

In his 1000-word missive, seen by Bloomberg News, the billionaire addressed head-on the struggle for Sea in an era of rising interest rates, accelerating inflation and a volatile market. The company has lost about $170 billion of market value since an October high on questions about its money-making prospects and a global decline in tech stocks.

“With investors fleeing for ‘safe haven’ investments, we do not anticipate being able to raise funds in the market,” Li said, reiterating that the company’s primary objective for the next 12 to 18 months is to achieve positive cash flow as soon as possible.

Shares of Sea declined 2.6% in trading before US markets opened. The stock is down 72% this year.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Sea’s commitment to cost-cutting, shown in the leadership team forgoing their compensation, confirms our belief that it’s on track for Ebitda breakeven in 2023, one year earlier than consensus expects. Our scenario projects revenue to grow 30% in 2022 and pick up to 60% in 2023 with a gaming recovery and Brazil e-commerce growth. If Sea can improve its operating-expense-to-revenue ratio from 58% now toward Amazon and Mercado Libre’s 30-40% levels, it might turn a profit in 2023.

--Nathan Naidu, analyst. Click here for research.

The company will cap business travel to economy class flight fares, with travel meal expenses limited to $30 a day. It will also curb spending on hotel stays for business trips to $150 a night, and cull reimbursement for meals and entertainment bills.

“The only way for us to free ourselves from relying on external capital is to become self-sufficient, generating enough cash for all our own needs and projects,” Li said.

Sea is facing increasing pressure to simultaneously grow and control costs. Consumers are pulling back on spending online as rising interest rates and prices weigh on the economy, while investors are becoming less willing to bankroll growth without profits.

After grappling with a string of extraordinary setbacks this year -- including India’s abrupt ban of its most popular mobile game -- the company is looking to take significant steps to move from unbridled growth to profitability.

The company has said it expects gaming arm Garena to post its first decline in bookings this year, and last month, it withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mobius to Buy Brazil Assets If Lula Wins in Peaceful Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- The veteran emerging-market investor Mark Mobius is poised to put more money to work in Brazil should leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva win the presidential election next month and take office in a peaceful transition. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, C

  • Most European Investments in China Are From a Few Firms, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European investments in China have grown increasingly concentrated around a handful of large corporations, most of them German, according to a study by Rhodium Group.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Putin

  • South Africa Lays Out Climate Demands to Rich Polluters Ahead of COP27

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations expect rich countries to commit more funding to adapt to global warming and a financing mechanism to help them cope with natural disasters when they meet at the COP27 climate summit in November, South African Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink

  • Trump-appointed judge convicts three Jan. 6 defendants but acquits two of them on obstruction charge

    Jan. 6 defendants Patrick McCaughey, Tristan Stevens and David Mehaffie were found guilty on most, but not all, of the charges against them in verdicts that could have an impact on future prosecutions.

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • All the Stocks I'm Selling in This Wild Market

    It didn't help that on Tuesday of this week the major stock indexes experienced their biggest one-day decline since June 2020. Many investors were already asking whether or not it was a new bull market or just a bear market bounce. With the S&P again flirting with bear market territory and the Nasdaq Composite Index again firmly in a bear market, the answer to that question seems to be obvious.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • Gold Extends Drop Below $1,700 as Inflation Ups Rate Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline below $1,700 an ounce as worse-than-expected inflation data out of the US earlier this week increased expectations of a prolonged period of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlike

  • WHO Saying Pandemic End in Sight Falls Flat in Covid Zero China

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese are reacting with pessimism and humor to the World Health Organization chief saying the end of the pandemic is within reach, with millions of people still locked down as the country refuses to live with Covid.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of Wa

  • Raytheon sees delays in engine deliveries, pushes back on Airbus target

    Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Wednesday delivery of some of its Pratt & Whitney large commercial engines may slip into the first quarter as the aerospace company struggles with parts and labor shortages. The company will mostly make up for lost engine deliveries by the end of 2022, but some "may drag into the first quarter", Chief Executive Greg Hayes said at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. Pratt & Whitney engines power all of Airbus SE's A220 jets and about half of its A320neo aircraft, competing with GE-Safran joint venture CFM International.

  • Ongoing talks between Lakers and Jazz on Bojan Bogdanovic?

    League sources indicate a market for Bogdanovic at the very least, of which there is significant interest for the 6-foot-8 shooting forward. But, the Jazz at this point don't appear to be particularly close to a trade that could land them even more ...

  • Dow Jones Up As Stocks Struggle; New Cathie Wood Buy Rockets On This; Bitcoin Loses Key Level

    The Dow Jones rose as stocks struggled. A new Cathie Wood buy soared on news. Coinbase stock jumped as Bitcoin fell. Starbucks stock popped.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $31.67, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day.

  • Hong Kong Weighs Lower Revenue Threshold for Hard-Tech IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is discussing a system that will slash the revenue requirements for hard-tech companies to go public in the city, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets W

  • Market rout casts cloud over biggest IPO of the year as at least two deals are pulled during brutal selloff

    At least two initial public offerings were withdrawn during Tuesday's brutal stock market rout, casting a shadow over what's expected to be the year's biggest deal, the $1.8 billon offering from AIG's life insurer Corebridge Financial Inc.

  • Australia Seen Dodging Recession Even as China Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is expected to avoid recession in the coming year even as its top trading partner China slows sharply on Covid restrictions and rapid US policy tightening raises risks of a downturn there.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fe

  • What Investor Uncertainty Could Mean for the S&P 500

    It is rare for the correction camp to top the II sentiment survey

  • Twilio to Cut 11% of Staff After Growing ‘Too Fast’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., a maker of customer communication and marketing software, said it will cut about 11% of jobs and restructure the company in a push for profitability after a period of rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets W

  • Yellen Warns of Challenges From Rail Strike, European Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a strike by rail workers would cause a “significant impediment” to shipping goods nationwide and that the US could feel some spillover from a possible recession in Europe this winter.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of

  • Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto’s most important commercial highway, Ethereum, just got repaved.Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles MountThe blockchain network completed the crypto world’s bigges