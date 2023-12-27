A new sea drone that can travel almost 70 mph is now in use in the Black Sea, Ukraine says

Ukraine says it is deploying a new surface drone to attack Russian ships in the Black Sea.

According to Ukraine, the Cossack Mamai can travel almost 70 miles an hour.

Ukraine called it "the fastest object in the Black Sea."

Ukraine said it has started using a new surface drone that it claims is "the fastest object in the Black Sea" in its efforts to destroy more Russian warships.

The existence of the new drone, the Cossack Mamai, was not generally known, Ukrainian outlet Pravda reported.

The drone was publicly shown for the first time by the Security Service of Ukraine on Ukrainian TV on Monday, according to Euromaidan Press. The report said it was actively participating in operations against Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

The drone can go at almost 70 miles an hour, according to United24, a crowdfunding platform set up by the Ukrainian government to enable people to donate money for the war efforts.

United24 described the Cossack Mamai as a Ukrainian-made weapon for "destroying enemy ships in the Black Sea that no one has ever seen before."

Its speed makes it "the fastest object in the Black Sea," the platform said.

The 20-foot-long drone also has a surveillance camera and a satellite platform on top, United24 said, and is bulletproof "which makes it difficult to destroy it by means of strikes."

It is not clear how many of the drones Ukraine has, or if any have been used in attacks so far.

Ukraine has been targeting Russian vessels and equipment on the Black Sea as part of its fightback against Russia's full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

Multiple attacks on Russian vessels and locations there have been confirmed, and by October Russia had moved many of its ships away from its main Black Sea port to safer waters. One expert at the time said that Russia had "lost its control" over the Black Sea .

Despite this, Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships have continued. On Wednesday, Grant Shapps, the UK defense minister, said that "over the past 4 months 20% of Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed."

Russia this week confirmed a Ukrainian attack damaged one of its ships in a Black Sea port, saying the large landing vessel Novocherkassk was hit by Ukraine's guided missiles.

Ukraine has also been deploying sea drones, like its "Sea Baby" drone.

The Cossack Mamai forms part of a growing arsenal of weaponry and equipment being made in Ukraine, as the country tries to reduce its reliance on weapons donated by its allies.

This effort includes increasing its production of missiles, drones, and ammunition, and manufacturing its own howitzers.

