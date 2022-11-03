To the sea: The final journey of a victim of Thailand's nursery massacre

The Wider Image: To the sea: The final journey of a victim of Thailand's nursery massacre
3
Athit Perawongmetha
·4 min read

By Athit Perawongmetha

NONG BUA LAMPHU, Thailand (Reuters) - A boat bobbing on the Gulf of Thailand carried the ashes of four-year-old Pattanan Mumklang.

Nicknamed "Model", the chubby-cheeked girl with a toothy smile had dreamed of seeing the sea and playing in its waves. Her grandmother had promised they would visit this year.

But on Oct. 6, Model and many of her classmates were murdered at their nursery in northeastern Thailand by a former police officer, in the world's deadliest killing of children in recent years.

Now, several weeks later, her family traveled to the coast to scatter her ashes.

"Finally, I can bring you here," her 52-year-old grandmother Saowanee Donchot, who had been raising her, said through tears.

Model was among 36 people, 23 of them children, killed by an ex-cop wielding a knife and a gun during an hours-long rampage that only ended when he killed his girlfriend, her son, and himself.

The massacre has plunged the tight-knit rural community into shock and left dozens of families grappling with incomprehensible loss.

'SOUNDS OF JOY'

Model was among the oldest of the children killed last month, all aged between two and five.

She had a turbulent start in life. She was born in prison after her mother, Kanitha Koonthawee, was jailed on drug charges. Her father was also behind bars.

Her grandmother, rice farmer Saowanee, adopted her when she was eight months old, just as she was learning to stand, and the two quickly bonded. Saowanee remembers telling her, "You're my daughter now", as she was handed over.

"We were each other's shadows," she said. "We were together 24-7, apart from when she went to school."

Model was a boisterous child, her grandmother said in an interview in their family home, a single-storey house on a quiet street flanked by banana trees and coconut palms. If she wasn't getting her hands dirty playing in mud and sand, she was messing around with tools and plastic guns. She loved to play football.

Their home was filled with the girl's laughter and defiant squeals.

"Those were the sounds of joy, I realise now," Saowanee said.

'PLEASE DON'T BE MY LITTLE GIRL'

On the morning of Oct. 6, Saowanee dropped Model off at the nursery as usual. In the afternoon, employees of a government office next to the nursery came and asked if Model had been at school that morning. They told Saowanee to go there because there had been an attack.

On the drive there, she prayed, "Please don't let it be my little girl."

But when she asked officials at the scene, they were silent.

"My heart sank," she said. "I only thought, 'How am I going to continue to live?'"

On her phone, she scrolled through photos taken at the nursery that day. The teachers, two of whom were also killed, sent daily updates to the parents and guardians about their children.

In one photo, Model sits cross-legged at a tiny desk in a blue bib and white shirt, in front of a wall plastered in rainbow stickers. She holds a pencil, intently focused on the page in front of her.

Model's belongings – tiny sneakers adorned with cartoons, a stuffed Piglet toy, a pink backpack with pictures from the Disney movie Frozen – lay strewn about their house.

"I told myself, I need to be strong," Saowanee said. "But how can I move on? What's the purpose of living? Who am I living for?"

Kanitha, who was working close to the capital of Bangkok after her release from prison, has moved back to the family home.

Wracked with guilt over her absence from her daughter's life, she asked, "Why didn't I do better for her?"

ASHES AND ROSE PETALS

In late October, Saowanee, Kanitha and other relatives made the long journey by bus and plane to the country's southern coast.

On the road, the family was quiet, but there was a sense of solace about being able to do something that Model had wanted.

Once on the boat, at a spot far from shore, the family unwrapped Model's ashes and let them float away on the waves. From a golden bowl, they scattered orange blossoms. Pink rose petals floated on the water.

"If the next life is real, please come back to be my daughter again," Kanitha said.

(Reporting by Athit Perawongmetha; Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital 6 days after hammer attack

    Paul Pelosi released from hospital 6 days after hammer attack

  • CBC News to shut China office after unanswered visa request for journalists

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday it was shutting its news bureau in Beijing after waiting two years in vain for a China work permit for its journalists. The publicly owned news outlet had numerous exchanges with Chinese officials in Canada over the past two years about visas but without a resolution, CBC News Editor-in-Chief Brodie Fenlon said in a blog post. A letter sent to China's ambassador to Canada in April was acknowledged but not followed up, Fenlon said.

  • Thanksgiving deals: Walmart, Aldi roll back prices on turkey and trimmings to counter inflation

    As record inflation threatens to gobble up Thanksgiving budgets, supermarkets like ShopRite and BJ’s are also offering free turkeys

  • Pakistan Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan Injured After Shots Fired at Protest Rally

    Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured on Thursday after gunfire rang out at a protest rally in Pakistan. He has been leading a weeklong protest after being ousted from power in April. Photo: Urdu Media/REUTERS

  • Russia steps up oppression, forced conscription in occupied Ukrainian territories

    More and more civilians are going missing in Russia-occupied areas of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said during a press briefing on Nov. 3.

  • Swiss government to provide Ukraine with $100 million winter aid action plan

    The Swiss government has approved a CHF 100 million (almost $100 million) winter aid action plan to finance urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reads a Swiss government press release issued on Nov. 2.

  • Quite the catch: WR Cooper has been everything Browns hoped

    Amari Cooper has been everything the Cleveland Browns hoped, providing leadership and high-quality play from the moment he arrived via trade from Dallas. At least Cooper was able to laugh late Monday night after his first pass in the NFL was intercepted when Cleveland's attempt to trick Cincinnati on Halloween backfired in the first half of a 32-13 win over the Bengals. “An abomination,” Cooper said.

  • The Phillies may have found the secret to hitting home runs in the World Series — but they're not telling anyone

    Bryce Harper whispered something into Alec Bohm's ear just before he hit a home run. Neither were willing to say what words were exchanged.

  • Jocelyn Benson 'optimistic' about election processes going into midterms

    The secretary of state said the office is working closely with both law enforcement and county clerks to ensure the 2022 Midterm election runs smoothly. She said voters can expect misinformation to disseminate after polls closed and that staff at the office will be fact checking any rumors.

  • Republican Rep. Michelle Steel faces off against Democrat Jay Chen in California's 45th Congressional District election

    Steel, a Korean American, and Chen, a Taiwanese American, are battling in one of the most heavily Asian American districts in the country.

  • Russian retail sales fall deeper, jobless rate rises in Sept - data

    Russian retail sales fell deeper and the jobless rate slightly increased in September, official data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, after the Kremlin announced its first mobilisation since World War Two. Since September, the Kremlin has called up around 300,000 reservists for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. According to Rosstat, Russian retail sales plunged 9.8% in September in year-on-year terms after an 8.8% fall in the previous month and the jobless rate increased to 3.9% of the workforce from August's record low of 3.8%.

  • Colorado man gets $7M settlement in police stun gun case

    The Colorado city of Idaho Springs said Wednesday it has agreed to pay $7 million to a 75-year-old man who said an officer used a stun gun on him without warning and dragged him from his apartment after a dispute with a neighbor, causing a stroke that left him with permanent injuries. Michael Clark alleged in the federal civil rights suit filed last year that he suffered numerous health problems after Officer Nicholas Hanning used a Taser on him in his home in Idaho Springs, causing Clark to lose consciousness, fall and strike his head. Hanning, who was fired after the May 2021 encounter, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault and relinquished his right to serve as a law enforcement officer in Colorado.

  • Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year

    Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters. A key focus will be on recruiting more doctors and nurses, but only for provinces that make it easier for health workers to validate their foreign credentials and start practicing when they arrive, Minister Sean Fraser said in an interview late on Wednesday. "This means we will be able to bring a greater focus to welcome more healthcare workers ... in jurisdictions that will allow them to practice."

  • Baby dressed up as Simu Liu’s career journey for Halloween

    Facebook user Melissa Lee shared photos of her 3-year-old dressed up as Simu Liu at various points in his career for Halloween. Lee said she was inspired by Liu’s recently released memoir, “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story.” “It was a rough career journey, but Simu pursued his dream to give us the courage to pursue ours.”

  • Teen shot 16 times on his way to play basketball, DC prosecutors say. Man found guilty

    “Are they coming?” the boy asked someone in the building after running inside.

  • Homelessness among U.S. armed-forces veterans sees biggest decline in five years

    The government count is conducted to capture U.S. homeless population on a single night in January each year but was not fully completed last year due to limits on in-person surveying.

  • Pittsburgh cops didn't attend funeral where shooting hurt 6

    Pittsburgh officials have admitted that although a police presence had been requested at a funeral last week where a shooting left six people injured, no officers showed up for the event. Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said in a statement Thursday that the officers involved will face disciplinary action, which will be handled internally. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth both face charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts in connection with the shooting.

  • Day of the Dead: Celebrations return in full to Mexico after Covid restrictions

    Annual celebrations of lives of the departed are held in full for the first time since 2019.

  • Family accuses Nevada police of killing 12-year-old in standoff after double murder

    The father of a 12-year-old boy killed in a Henderson shooting two years ago filed a federal lawsuit last week accusing police of fatally shooting his son in a standoff that left two others, including his wife, dead.

  • Abortion-Rights Protesters Disrupt US Supreme Court Argument

    (Bloomberg) -- Three abortion-rights protesters were arrested and charged after interrupting an unrelated US Supreme Court argument to blast the court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and call on women to vote in next week’s election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and C