Sea Harvest Group Limited (JSE:SHG) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

It's not a stretch to say that Sea Harvest Group Limited's (JSE:SHG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in South Africa, where the median P/E ratio is around 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For instance, Sea Harvest Group's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Sea Harvest Group

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Sea Harvest Group will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sea Harvest Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 8.7% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 25% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the market is similarly expected to grow by 8.9% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Sea Harvest Group is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on assuming the company will continue keeping a low profile.

What We Can Learn From Sea Harvest Group's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of Sea Harvest Group revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its P/E, given they look similar to current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Sea Harvest Group that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here