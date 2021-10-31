Sea level is already guaranteed to rise by 5 feet, climate scientist says

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Based on the amount of greenhouse gases humans have already added to the Earth’s atmosphere, the world is guaranteed to experience approximately 5 feet of sea level rise in the coming decades, climate scientist Benjamin Strauss told “The Climate Crisis Podcast.” 

“It’s in that range, you know, 5 feet plus or minus. And that’s because we’ve already warmed the planet by around 2 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.1 Celsius,” Strauss, the president and CEO of Climate Central, a nonprofit that tries to educate policymakers and the public about the threats posed by climate change, told Yahoo News. “Think of it this way: If I dumped a truckload of ice in the middle of Phoenix, we’d all know it’s going to melt. But it takes time to melt. And the same thing is true for the big ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica and glaciers around the world. We turned up the thermostat. We’ve already heated the planet by a couple degrees, but they’ve only begun to respond by melting. And that’s why we have all this extra sea level in the pipeline and it’s, it’s enough, I’m afraid to say, it’s hard to imagine the long-term future of South Florida, let’s say, right, with the sea level that’s already in the pipeline.”

A woman stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati.
A woman stands off Bikeman islet in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati in 2013. (David Gray/Reuters)

Strauss, who has testified before Congress on the number of American houses that will be threatened due to sea level rise caused by climate change, noted that current estimates are that seas will rise by 2 to 3 feet by the end of the century and will continue rising in the decades that follow. Yet the fact that roughly 5 feet of sea level rise has already been baked in to the planet’s future is, for Strauss, even more incentive for the world to come together to prevent that figure from creeping even higher. 

“I think we can help ourselves a lot by slowing down these changes,” he said. 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit

    Leaders of the world's biggest economies were set to tackle climate change Sunday, the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, over the next two weeks. The Group of 20 countries, which represent more than three-quarters of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, are looking for common ground on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries deal with the impact of rising temperatures. If the G-20 summit ends with only weak commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented including poor ones most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Fossil of prehistoric sea scorpion found in South China Sea — and it's as big as a dog

    The fossil of top marine predator dates back to 400 million years ago. It uncovers new explanations about the morphology of sea scorpions.

  • American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

    The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent years, while the Red Sea has seen similar assaults amid an ongoing shadow war between Tehran and Israel.

  • We Asked Derms How Often You Should Shower—Here's What They Said

    Is it healthy to go days without showering? What about bathing multiple times per day? Experts weigh in on the shower frequency sweet spot.

  • 'On Wall Street, there will be water': How cities will adapt to climate change

    Klaus Jacob, special research scientist at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at the Earth Institute, warns that parts of many coastal cities, such as New York, will be regularly inundated by the end of this century.

  • Marie Antoinette's Adultery Unmasked by Modern Science

    Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via GettyIn a recent study employing a technique called X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, scientists discovered formerly redacted phrases on eight letters between Marie Antoinette and the Swedish count Axel Fersen, who was rumored to have been her lover. Further analysis revealed that the correspondence had been censored by Count Fersen himself. The altered words, which included “beloved,” “adore,” and “madly,” have now sparked something of a contr

  • Fact check: Donald Trump statement on Alec Baldwin is fabricated

    Donald Trump's deputy director of communications told fact-checkers the purported statement "is not a real press release."

  • China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. China's sprawling manufacturing sector has steadily slowed this year, with output in September growing at its most feeble pace since March 2020 due to environmental curbs, power rationing and higher raw material prices.

  • COP26: 'Moment of truth' as world meets for climate summit

    COP26 begins in Glasgow, amid dire warnings for the future if urgent climate action is not taken.

  • The Common Halloween Candy Mistakes That Parents Make

    Growing up in Chicago, Julie Mennella recalls trick-or-treating with her younger brother Joey, and how he always managed to bring home a huge candy haul. “I remember my brother would get more candy than the whole neighborhood,” said Dr. Mennella, who is now a developmental psycho-biologist who studies childhood taste preferences. She also remembers that the candy seemed to disappear, and not just because her brother was eating it. It was “a little bit here and there,” she said. “It was probably

  • Climate change: What's it like living in a place where it's 50C?

    The BBC has spoken to people around the world about how extreme heat is changing their lives.

  • Lincoln Riley: Narrative that benched Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is checked out 'is over'

    "He's been a great team guy, he's gotten better and he's taking advantage of the reps," Lincoln Riley said of Spencer Rattler, who saw action late.

  • Hueneme, the 'niche' California port helping to alleviate the supply chain bottleneck

    As companies look to avoid the congestion that’s become the norm at Los Angeles' major ports, Port Hueneme's CEO explains how her hub has helped address congestion.

  • Hertz CEO says his record-breaking $4.2 billion Tesla buy was inspired by electric vehicles going 'mainstream' as consumer demand for EVs rises

    "It's a combination of data and also mindset," Mark Fields told Morning Brew regarding how he made the decision to enter the electric vehicle space.

  • The conservative effort to take over school boards reaches fever pitch in one Colorado district

    In the first election since former President Donald Trump's defeat, local races like this one have energized the conservative movement.

  • My brother and I inherited our mother’s home, and I moved into it. Do I owe him anything?

    'Although my brother has essentially abandoned me and this house, he is still expecting to get paid half of what the house is worth when it is either sold or remortgaged.'

  • Biden's credibility on climate in the balance at UN summit in Glasgow

    The president will arrive Monday in Scotland as ongoing wrangling within his own party casts a shadow of ambiguity over landmark U.S. climate legislation.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's 'Disfunction' Whine Gets Flipped Back On Him

    Twitter critics couldn't believe the gall of the Ohio Republican.

  • G-20: Prince Charles to discuss climate change with Biden, other leaders on summit's final day

    Prince Charles' address in Rome will serve as a prelude to a U.N. Climate Change Conference that opens in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday.