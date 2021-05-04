The sea-level rise from Antarctica's melting ice sheet could be 30% higher than estimated due to an effect scientists previously thought was 'inconsequential,' new study says

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
thwaitesmelt
A ship in the waters next to the Thwaites Glacier in Western Antarctica. Adam Jenkins, National Science Foundation/Via International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration

  • Scientists say if the West Antarctica Ice sheet were to collapse, global sea levels could rise by about 10 feet.

  • But a new study says that this figure could be about 3.3 feet higher.

  • That is because as the glaciers melt, the bedrock under the ice sheet could rise out of the ocean.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The global sea-level rise due to the melting of Antarctic ice sheets in the next 1,000 years could have been underestimated by about 30%, a new study says.

Previous studies had estimated that if the West Antarctic ice sheet were to collapse, the sea levels would increase by about 10 feet.

But the new study, which was published in the peer-reviewed Science Advances journal on Friday, suggests that an effect called the "water-expulsion mechanism" had been underestimated.

The effect refers to the bedrock beneath the West Antarctic ice sheet, which scientists predict will rise above sea levels when the ice sheet melts.

The new calculation of this effect shows that over the next 1,000 years, the world's sea level could rise by one meter -about 3.3 feet - higher than previously predicted.

Scientists had previously "dismissed it as inconsequential," Linda Pan, a lead author on the study, said in a press release.

Dr. Andy Smith, a science leader at the British Antarctic Survey who wasn't involved in the study, told Insider: "This paper is another incremental improvement to our ability to project what the melting ice sheets will contribute to sea level in the future."

Because the bedrock underneath the West Antarctic ice sheet is somewhat elastic, scientists believe it will lift above sea level when the ice sheet melts. As this happens, it could push the water around the glacier into the surrounding ocean, adding to the global sea-level rise.

Scientists already knew this. But the new evidence suggests the underlying Earth is less viscous than previously thought, so the bedrock could rise faster than first expected, Smith, of the British Antarctic Survey, told Insider.

Pan added in a press release: "No matter what scenario we used for the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, we always found that this extra one meter of global sea level rise took place."

"The magnitude of the effect shocked us," Pan said.

Every single estimate of sea level rise "is going to have to be revised upward" because of this work, Jerry X. Mitrovica, a professor of geophysics at Harvard and an author on the paper, said in a Friday statement.

Scientists are concerned that the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet could be unstoppable.

One glacier on the ice sheet, the Thwaites Glacier - which is two-thirds the size of Manhattan - is receding by about half a mile per year, and warming waters have created a cavity underneath.

Scientists have nicknamed this glacier the "Doomsday Glacier" because it is acting as a buffer between the ice sheet and warming waters.

As it melts away, scientists predict it will trigger a cascading effect taking the neighbouring glaciers along, Insider's Aylin Woodward reported last year.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag

    Christie’s said Tuesday it is selling a bottle of French wine that spent more than a year in orbit aboard the International Space Station. The auction house thinks a wine connoisseur might pay as much as $1 million to own it. Tim Tiptree, international director of Christie’s wine and spirits department, said the space-aged wine was “matured in a unique environment” of near zero-gravity aboard the space station.

  • India Covid pandemic: Delhi calls for army help amid crisis

    Hospitals in India's capitals are full and facing shortages of oxygen as Covid cases surge.

  • What's next for Google's plan to run all its operations on carbon-free power

    Google and the energy company AES announced a 10-year deal to supply three Northern Virginia data centers with 90% power from zero-emissions sources on an hourly basis.Why it matters: It's the latest move in Google's pledge to have all its operations run round-the-clock on carbon-free power by 2030.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeData centers use lots of power. Google says it already buys enough renewable power annually to match the company's power use.But that's not the same thing as never relying on fossil generation, and its operations rely on grids with varying levels of coal and gas.Google said last month that five data center sites — in Denmark, Finland, Iowa, Oklahoma and Oregon — are now around 90% carbon-free 24/7.How it works: AES said it would supply Google with a 500-megawatt mix of wind, solar, hydro and battery storage it will develop or contract. The portfolio will require roughly $600 million of investment and generate 1,200 permanent and temporary jobs, it said, while calling it a way to help decarbonize the region's grid more broadly. "Our plan is to provide this kind of carbon-free energy product in the future to a wide range of customers in similar circumstances," AES Clean Energy President Leo Moreno tells Axios.The big picture: Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Axios' Andrew Freedman that relying only on carbon-free power around the clock everywhere is their "moonshot goal.""Moving to a world where we are able to operate by sourcing clean energy for every location and where you are, and, and doing it across your operational footprint in everything you do — I think that's profound," he said in a recent interview.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supply chain bottlenecks amid roaring demand slow U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products across industries. The ISM noted that "companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials."

  • Will This Little-Watched Commodity Bring Down the Stock Market?

    The stock market was mixed on Monday, with different parts of the market reacting in varying ways to prevailing trends on Wall Street. Many stock investors don't pay much attention to what's happening in commodities markets. None of the moves were all that extreme, though, and indexes remained near record levels.

  • India passes 20 million cases amid oxygen shortage

    Officials say infections are slowing, but erratic testing and under-reporting cast doubt on their claims.

  • Little-Known Chinese Trader Buys New York Sugar in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known Chinese trader bought a cargo of raw sugar through the New York exchange for the first time, a move that surprised the industry dominated by a few large players.Honors Commodity Singapore Pte. Ltd. took delivery of about 61,000 metric tons of raw sugar to settle the expiration of futures contracts on ICE Futures U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private. This is the first time that the trader, backed by the local government of China’s Hangzhou city, tapped the exchange to obtain physical supplies of sugar.The identity of the buyer and the relatively small size of the purchase surprised traders who typically tap the exchange to take delivery of much larger amounts of sugar. While Louis Dreyfus Co. bought more than 500,000 tons -- the bulk of the sugar delivery -- it was the little-known Chinese firm with a trading office in Singapore that stole the spotlight.The purchase was backed by an arbitrage strategy, according to one of the people. Honors has been building its commodities trading business in everything from metals to energy and agriculture. Its parent company, Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., is a steel and raw material merchant known for its aggressive arbitrage moves.No one answered calls to Honors Commodity’s headquarters in Hangzhou seeking comments on Tuesday. Chinese markets and businesses are closed through Wednesday for a holiday.The delivery could prove to be an expensive logistical nightmare if it goes ahead as planned. The amount the Chinese trader is going to receive equates to just one Panamax cargo, but the loading will take place at 3 different ports in Brazil and one in Nicaragua, according to the people and exchange data. Moving a ship from port to port to collect such small amount can be quite costly.Traders interpreted the overall sugar delivery to settle the expired May contract as bearish, with just two buyers and some six sellers, said Bruno Zaneti, a risk management consultant for INTL FCStone Inc. in Brazil. Futures for July fell 1.5% on Monday to settle at 16.73 cents a pound.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wage theft: His paycheck bounced. It got worse from there.

    On a Tuesday afternoon last June, Humberto was yanking old wires from the walls of a middle school in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, when his cellphone rang. Humberto’s wife, who had just returned from her weekly trip to the grocery store, was on the line.

  • India COVID cases top 20 million, halting cricket, prompting lockdown call

    SATARA/AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India halted its hugely popular cricket league on Tuesday as COVID-19 infections surged past 20 million in the world's second-most populous country and the opposition leader said a nationwide lockdown was now the only way out. Cricket officials suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) as the pandemic spirals out of control, with the country adding 10 million cases in just over four months, after taking more than 10 months to reach the first 10 million. "While we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the IPL said.

  • Why won’t this giant oil pipeline reveal its secret backers?

    Expansion will stretch hundreds miles and is fiercely opposed by numerous groups – but despite repeated calls the Canadian government has not forced the pipeline reveal its insurers Construction on the Trans Mountain oil pipeline in Acheson, Alberta, Canada, in December 2019. Photograph: Candace Elliott/Reuters Nestled in the harbors of Vancouver, the Tsleil-Waututh Nation has lived for thousands of years within an inlet set against the mountain views of the Pacific north-west. But across the water from Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s reserve, less than 2km away, or a little over a mile, is a jarring juxtaposition: an industrial terminal for the large Trans Mountain oil pipeline. floodlight icon Oil tankers have frequented the terminal weekly for years, and now it is being enlarged so Trans Mountain can triple the amount of oil it transports from the landlocked oil sands of Alberta to the west coast. Traffic will increase by sevenfold – bringing in up to 34 giant oil tankers a month and three barges, the Canadian government-owned company has forecasted. In traditional ceremonies on the water, the supertankers already dwarf the Tsleil-Waututh’s cedar strip canoes, said Charlene Aleck, the spokesperson for the Sacred Trust Initiative, which is trying to stop the expansion. “It is that look of a David-and-Goliath fight,” Aleck said. Last week, opponents of the project suffered a major setback in that struggle. In an expanding front of the climate movement, the Initiative and allied environmental organizations have been targeting the insurers and other financial institutions that make pipelines and other fossil fuel projects possible, ramping up public pressure on the companies. But in response, Canadian regulators are agreeing to a request from Trans Mountain to keep the names of its insurers secret. Nor are they alone. California officials have similarly declined to require insurers to disclose their fossil fuel investments and the projects they underwrite. In Connecticut – a US insurance hub – one lawmaker is trying to make the industry reveal its fossil fuel investments and the premiums they charge companies. The Biden administration is also strategizing about requiring companies to be more transparent about the risks they face from climate change, as extreme weather intensifies and disrupts economies. Charlene Aleck. Behind her is Trans Mountain’s marine terminal near Vancouver that will grow significantly as part of the project. She is standing on the Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s reserve. Photograph: Marc Fawcett-Atkinson/Courtesy of Canada's National Observer Carmen Balber, the California-based executive director of Consumer Watchdog, said insurers helping the fossil fuel industry are working against their own interests and will ultimately leave the public to clean up the mess. “What if doctors offered cigarettes in their waiting rooms … What if firefighters were giving out matches and flame throwers?” Balber said. “It does not make sense for the insurance industry to be causing the very disasters that they’re insuring against.” *** Pressure campaigns against fossil fuel insurers have become a critical strategy in the international environmental movement. “Basically, without insurance, there’s no project approval, there’s no project financing,” said Ross Hammond, a senior insurance strategist with the Sunrise Project.* Hammond said until about four years ago insurers were considered to be enlightened about climate risks. They were among the first to ring alarm bells about the crisis in the 1970s. “The problem is, what that doesn’t include is the other side of the equation … like what are the insurers themselves doing to make the problem worse?” Hammond said. In California, in 2019, watchdog groups tried and failed to get the state’s insurance department to require insurers to disclose which fossil fuel projects they back. Now, public advocates have their sights on Connecticut, where many insurers are based. A lawmaker there has proposed to require insurers to disclose the premiums they charge on fossil fuel projects – so the public has an idea of how risky they are. The bill was approved by a state senate committee with a bipartisan vote. The Biden administration has also signaled that its treasury department could require certain climate disclosures from the finance sector. An upcoming order from the White House is expected to require the Federal Insurance Office to study climate disclosures as well. *** The Trans Mountain pipeline, which the Canadian government bought in 2018, stretches 1,150km, or more than 700 miles, from Edmonton to Vancouver, just above the US Pacific north-west. Its expansion is meant to increase oil exports to Asia. The Trudeau administration has faced intense political pressure over the project, which it acquired after Kinder Morgan threatened to walk away amid opposition from British Columbia. It has spent billions of public dollars buying and operating the pipeline, despite its stated climate commitments. Steel pipe for Canadian government’s Trans Mountain expansion project a stockpile site in Kamloops, British Columbia, in June 2019. Photograph: Dennis Owen/Reuters The type of oil from western Canada – mostly heavy crude, with high amounts of sulphur – is more complicated and expensive to refine than other types of oil. Trans Mountain has cited opposition from environmental advocates as one of the reasons it wants to keep insurers secret. But activists point to a string of other difficulties the project has faced that could be making it harder to get insurance. Robyn Allan, an economist and former president of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia who is an expert in underwriting, said if the company was having difficulty getting coverage, it wasn’t because of public pressure campaigns. It’s because the insurance industry would view a 68-year-old pipeline with a recent oil spill and a checkered safety record as a high-risk client. In its letter to regulators, Trans Mountain argued that disclosing its insurers could result in a “material loss” to the company and “prejudice the competitive position of its insurers” because of “targeting and pressure” on insurance companies from groups opposed to the pipeline. Trans Mountain did not respond to a request for comment. When the pipeline was reapproved by the Canadian government in 2019, it vowed to invest the money it earned from operating it into “Canada’s clean energy transition”. The pipeline was also ordered to follow a set of 156 conditions, designed to mitigate a wide range of risks, from environmental issues like water quality and fish habitat, to marine shipping and effects on Indigenous communities. In June 2020, as much as 190,000 liters of crude oil leaked from a failed compression fitting at one of Trans Mountain’s pump stations in Abbotsford, BC, according to a review by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Some of the oil contaminated a nearby agricultural field. Four months later, Samatar Sahal, a 40-year-old employee of one of Trans Mountain’s general contractors, died after being struck by equipment at a pipeline construction site. Then, in December, another contractor was “seriously injured” at the pipeline’s Burnaby terminal. Trans Mountain shut down construction for a few months and started up again in February after vowing to retrain workers and supervisors. Allan also called the timing of Trans Mountain’s request to the Canada Energy Regulator “highly suspect”. The company filed its request to shield its insurers just after Indigenous youth with the Braided Warriors group had peacefully occupied the downtown Vancouver office building for AIG. Zurich, a former insurer, has confirmed it does not intend to re-insure the pipeline, while two others, Munich Re, and HDI, will follow suit, according to environmental group Stand.earth. The others – AIG, Chubb, Energy Insurance Mutual Limited, Liberty Mutual, Starr, Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd and WR Berkley – either declined to comment or did not respond. *** To the Tsleil-Waututh, who called themselves the “people of the Inlet”, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is an existential threat to their way of life. Aleck said the Tsleil-Waututh have worked tirelessly on restoring local ecosystems, cleaning up clam beds that they were recently able to successfully harvest, and witnessing herring fish return and spawn, both for the first time in 60 years. This project will just decimate everything Charlene Aleck “To have the traffic of the tankers, or an oil spill, would just decimate all possible rehabilitation that we’ve done,” she said. “This project will just decimate everything.” Trans Mountain has said it has signed 59 unique, confidential agreements to compensate Indigenous groups along the pipeline route, but critics say the company didn’t get consent from proper titleholders. Judy Wilson, secretary treasurer of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band located east of Kamloops, maintains that the original pipeline was built through contested lands that were never ceded by Indigenous nations. She said the project should disclose its backers. “When they’re impacting our territorial homelands like that, they should be transparent about who’s insuring it, and all aspects of the business,” Wilson said. The Sunrise Project is a contributor to Floodlight

  • Government cash is king for spaceflight

    The public fights between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk over their space companies point to a broader truth in the space industry: There isn't enough money to go around.Why it matters: The promise of commercial human spaceflight still hinges on billions of dollars of investment from the U.S. government.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt the moment, rocket companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX have to scrape and scrounge for every government contract because it's guaranteed funding and other customers just aren't big enough to support their ambitions."If you're a business that wants to operate in that piece of the space ecosystem, your primary customer is either directly or indirectly going to be governments," Bryce Space and Technology's Carissa Christensen told me.Driving the news: Last week, Blue Origin and Dynetics filed protests against NASA awarding SpaceX a sole contract to build a human-rated lander tasked with bringing astronauts back to the surface of the Moon within the decade."It's a setback, but I think they will still continue on with the mission because that's part of the goal and mission of the company," Voyager Space Holdings' Eric Stallmer says of Blue Origin.NASA is stuck picking a winner among space companies, in part, because the space agency didn't have enough funding from Congress to choose a second provider to move on to the next stage in development.Musk joked about the protest on Twitter, saying that Bezos' company "Can’t get it up (to orbit) lol." Background: This isn't the first time SpaceX won a government contract Blue Origin was fighting hard for. The Musk-founded company also received a lucrative launch contract from the Air Force, guaranteeing years of funding.The big picture: Experts say this government funding is a means to an end — that eventually the commercial spaceflight side of the industry devoted to space activities, like mining the Moon, will look more like the satellite side, with plenty of private and government customers. But for now, flying to the Moon and sending people and their cargo to space is dominated by government needs, so the funding comes from those agencies. These systems are also expensive and difficult to build, requiring a lot of upfront investment that can be aided by government funds, Christensen said.The intrigue: While they're competing for government contracts, Blue Origin and SpaceX actually have very different ways of supporting their dreams of building a city on Mars (SpaceX) or millions of people living and working in space (Blue Origin).SpaceX Starlink satellites may help bring in revenue that could help fund its bigger plans, while Blue Origin has started with consumer-facing suborbital spaceflight."They all want to get to a similar place," Alexander Salter, a senior fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, told me. "They're taking slightly different routes to get there, and SpaceX's route was more useful for Uncle Sam's purposes."What to watch: It remains to be seen whether Blue Origin's protest of the contract award will be successful, but for now, NASA has ordered SpaceX to stop work on the program until after the issue is resolved.What seems clear is that this won't be the last time SpaceX and Blue Origin duke it out for government money.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus has the answer

    Data obtained by bouncing radio waves off Venus - treating it, as one scientist said, like a giant disco ball - is providing new insight into Earth's closest planetary neighbor, including a precise calculation of the duration of a Venusian day. It was already known that Venus has the longest day - the time the planet takes for a single rotation on its axis - of any planet in our solar system, though there were discrepancies among previous estimates. The study found that a single Venusian rotation takes 243.0226 Earth days.

  • Car of the Week: Meet the Panoz Esperante GT, the Sleekest Sports Car You’ve Never Heard of

    One of only three examples built, this Panoz Esperante Spyder GT will be on the virtual auction block this week.

  • SNP 'blessed' with weak opposition as polls record drop in support for independence

    The SNP’s achievements in government have "limped lamely behind their soaring rhetoric", a leading expert on the party has said, as the latest opinion poll registered a dip in support for Scottish independence. James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University who is widely considered a leading authority on the SNP, said that the nationalists "would be struggling" in the current campaign were it not for the pandemic and the constitution. However, he said the party had managed to present itself as being "in government and opposition at the same time" and had been "blessed" with weak opposition parties and that fact that independence was a dominant campaign issue. A poll for Survation recorded a slight dip in SNP support in constituencies ahead of Thursday’s vote - with the party down three points to 47 per cent. However, the party's predicted share of the vote on the regional lists was up by two, to 37. The poll found that support for Scottish independence had fallen two points to 47 per cent, with 53 per cent now in favour of the union. However, the figures show the SNP will easily win Thursday’s election and a majority is within reach. Prof Mitchell said that a revival for Labour would "create problems for the SNP" and said Nicola Sturgeon would far rather the Tories remained as Holyrood’s second-largest party.

  • How long are days on Venus? We finally know the answer

    If you're a space news fan you've no doubt read many stories about exoplanet discoveries. Oftentimes, announcements of new exoplanets are coupled with information about the planet's surface temperature and how long its years are. With that in mind, the idea that we never knew how long days are on Venus — the planet nearest to Earth when pointing toward the Sun — may seem mind-boggling. Once you find out what scientists led by UCLA had to do to figure it out, it makes a lot more sense. On Earth, we think of a year as a measurement of time alone, but it's really a byproduct of speed and distance. It's the measure of the time it takes for a planet to complete a revolution around its star. However, a year on Earth isn't exactly 365 days. We organized things that way because it's easier, but we use leap years to even everything out, or else the seasons would slowly start to slip. A day, on the other hand, is a measure of the rotation of the planet itself. For scientists studying Venus, this posed a big problem. There are a number of factors working against scientists studying Venus. For one, the planet rotates very slowly. If it completed a rotation in a short enough time that an entire day could be observed while the planet was still in view, it might have been easier, but that's definitely not the case. Additionally, Venus is shrouded in clouds that make it impossible to see the surface from Earth. That means you can't just wait to see the same landmark come around again in order to measure a day. So, in order to get an accurate measurement of how long a day on Venus is, the research team spent over a decade (of Earth years) blasting Venus with radar and recording data. What they found was that while there's an "average day" on Venus, the planet's days are incredibly unpredictable. The mass of the planet is not spread uniformly throughout the sphere, and the thick atmosphere is also likely causing the planet to spin faster or slower as it "sloshes" around the planet. The result is an unpredictable planet with days that last an average of 243 Earth days. Yep, a single day on Venus lasts approximately two-thirds of an Earth year. What's even more incredible about this discovery is that we already knew how long a year on Venus is. Astronomers have calculated that a year on Venus is 225 Earth days, meaning that a year on Venus is actually shorter than a day on the planet. How's that for weird? This research will help to more accurately plan future missions to Venus. Inaccurate estimates using old data could lead to serious issues when attempting to land at a precise location on Venus, but having a better understanding of how the planet rotates will mitigate these issues going forward.

  • What are the blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? 4 questions answered

    The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was lifted on April 23, 2021. SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty ImagesTwo vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated. 1. What are the blood clots? A small number of people in the U.S. have developed dangerous blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clots have mostly been occurring in people’s brains and, paradoxically, are associated with low platelet counts. Normally, platelets help a person stop bleeding when they get injured. If you get a cut or have an injury, the body responds by sending platelets which act as a temporary patch. The patch attracts other platelets and they stick together to stop blood loss. Since platelets normally help the clotting process, this combination of low platelets and extreme clotting makes these clots medically unusual. These specific types of clots – called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis – although rare, affect around two to five people per million per year and are potentially life-threatening without treatment. Vaccines aren’t normally a trigger for this kind of clot. 2. Who is having these clots? As of April 24, 2021, out of the 8 million people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S., about 16 people have developed these blood clots. The clots occurred from six to 13 days after immunization, and the majority were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. On April 26, 2021, news reports indicated that at least one man had developed a clot. The man is in his 30s and was hospitalized from a clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health officials in Europe have also reported that the AstraZeneca vaccine – a COVID-19 vaccine authorized and approved in Europe but not in the U.S. – has caused about 200 cases of low-platelet clotting. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine use a type of harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver instructions to the human body on how to build an immune response to COVID-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine. The fact that the both vaccines use a viral vector and both are associated with blood clots has led many health experts to think that the clotting issues of the two vaccines may share the same mechanism. 3. Why are women getting more clots than men? At this point, doctors still don’t know what makes women more susceptible than men, nor what puts a person at risk for these clots. These clots can occur, though rarely, in people who don’t get a vaccine. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of clot without receiving the vaccine. Many researchers think this is because of birth control or other hormonal replacements that women take. 4. Why might the vaccines be causing blood clots? Researchers believe that this specific low-platelet clotting is similar to a reaction some individuals get when they receive a blood thinner called heparin, called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Doctors sometimes use heparin to thin a person’s blood in the case of a heart attack or a blood clot when blood flow needs to be reestablished. But some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood ends up clotting more instead. This happens because the body triggers an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin. In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released from platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combined platelet factor 4 and heparin a problem, so it creates antibodies in response. These antibodies attach to the heparin and platelet factor 4 complex, and the body – which now thinks it needs to repair an injury – causes more clotting while using up even more platelets. This results in the low platelet count seen in these patients. When doctors have looked at the blood of patients who developed clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine, it looked very similar to the blood of people who have the low-platelet clotting reaction to heparin. This has led scientists and doctors to believe that the same process might be leading to these clots caused by the two vaccines.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mousumi Som, Oklahoma State University. Read more:Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risksNo, vaccine side effects don’t tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19 Mousumi Som works fr the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. She has received funding from Eli Lilly and NIAID for drug related research on COVID treatments. She is affiliated with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the Osteopathic Founders Foundation. .

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

    President Joe Biden on Monday formally raised the nation's cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling set by former President Donald Trump. Refugee resettlement agencies have waited for Biden to quadruple the number of refugees allowed into the United States this year since Feb. 12, when a presidential proposal was submitted to Congress saying he planned to do so. Biden said he first needed to expand the narrow eligibility criteria put in place by Trump that had kept out most refugees.

  • Billie Hayes Dies: Wicked Witchiepoo Of ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ Was 96

    Billie Hayes, whose portrayal of the flamboyantly and comically wicked witch Witchiepoo on the 1969-70 Saturday morning live-action children’s classic H.R. Pufnstuf, died of natural causes April 29 at Cedar’s Hospital in Los Angeles. She was 96. Her death was announced by her family. A Broadway veteran by the time she reached national fame as […]