Sea levels are projected to rise 3 feet within 80 years, according to a new UN report. Hundreds of millions of people could be displaced.

Warming ocean water and unprecedented melting of the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets could cause sea levels to rise by more than 3 feet by the end of the century, according to new report from the United Nations.

These rising waters could displace hundreds of millions of people who live on small islands and in coastal regions.

The report also found that most of the world's warm-water coral reefs are in danger of deadly bleaching events.

Sea levels could rise more than 3 feet within 80 years. Most warm-water coral reefs are expected to die. The oceans are heating up twice as fast as they were in 1993.

These are just some of the worrisome findings detailed in a new report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The assessment, compiled by more than 100 authors from 36 countries, focuses on the state of the world's oceans and its cryosphere — the frozen parts of the planet. The findings revise projections for sea-level rise upwards — if Earth's temperature increases by more than 3 degrees Celsius, the authors found, water levels would be an average of 3 feet higher by the year 2100.

The planet's average temperature has already gone up by 1 degree Celsius, and sea levels have risen globally by about 6 inches (15 centimeters). But the rise is accelerating, the report found. The authors suggest that by the end of the century, higher seas are likely to displace or affect 680 million people who live in low-lying coastal zones, along with 65 million citizens of small island states.

The primary cause of this sea-level rise, the authors concluded, is the melting of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets.

"The biggest take-home message is the number of people who will be threatened by sea-level rise this century is extraordinary," Margaret Williams, managing director of the World Wildlife Fund Arctic Program, told Business Insider. "Warming of oceans and the cryosphere presents a double whammy."

Sea levels could rise 3 feet

Even if countries around the world achieve the goal set the Paris climate agreement — to keep the planet from warming more than 2 degrees Celsius — the new report suggests that sea levels could still rise up to 1.9 feet by the end of the century.

This sea-level rise comes from two primary sources: melting ice sheets and glaciers on the one hand, and rising ocean temperatures on the other (because water, like most things, expands when heated). But the former plays a larger role, the report shows.

Greenland's ice is melting six times faster now than it was four decades ago, according to an April study — the ice sheet is sloughing off an estimated 286 billion tons of ice per year.

Two decades ago, the annual average was just 50 billion.

That melting alone has already contributed to more than half an inch (1.2 centimeters) of sea-level rise since 1972. Alarmingly, half of that increase came about in the last eight years.

