As Sea Levels Rise, So Do Ghost Forests

Pond pines amid the conversion of a ghost forest to saltwater march on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula in North Carolina, July 22, 2019(Gabriella Demczuk/The New York Times)

Up and down the mid-Atlantic coast, sea levels are rising rapidly, creating stands of dead trees — often bleached, sometimes blackened — known as ghost forests.

The water is gaining as much as 5 millimeters per year in some places, well above the global average of 3.1 millimeters, driven by profound environmental shifts that include climate change.

Increasingly powerful storms, a consequence of a warming world, push seawater inland. More intense dry spells reduce freshwater flowing outward. Adding to the peril, in some places the land is naturally sinking.

All of this allows seawater to claim new territory, killing trees from the roots up.

Rising seas often conjure the threat to faraway, low-lying nations or island-states. But to understand the immediate consequences of some of the most rapid sea-level rise anywhere in the world, stand among the scraggly, dying pines of Dorchester County along the Maryland coast.

Chesapeake Bay’s Migrating Marshes

People living on the eastern shore of Chesapeake Bay, the country’s largest estuary system, have a front-row view of the sea’s rapid advance, said Keryn Gedan, a wetland ecologist at George Washington University.

Part of the reason for the quickly rising waters may be that the Gulf Stream, which flows northward up the coast, is slowing down as meltwater from Greenland inhibits its flow. That is causing what some scientists describe as a pileup of water along the East Coast, elevating sea levels locally.

The effects of climate change are also exacerbated by land that is sinking as a result of geological processes triggered by the end of the last ice age.

Because of the extraordinary speed at which the water is rising here, Gedan said, “I think of this area as a window into the future for the rest of the world.”

In Dorchester County, where dead and dying loblolly pines stand forlornly, Gedan has learned to “read” these forests from the mix of species present.

As saltwater moves into the ground, oak and other sensitive hardwoods die first. Loblolly pine, the most salt-tolerant, is often the last tree standing until it, too, is overwhelmed.

Then the saltwater marsh plants move in. If you’re lucky, velvety tufts of cordgrass sprout. If not, impenetrable stands of cane-like Phragmites, an invasive species, take over.

One reason the effects of rising seas are so noticeable here is that the land has very little slope. Those 5 millimeters of sea level, a rise that’s only slightly more than two half-dollar coins stacked, can translate into saltwater pushing 15 feet inland per year, according to Gedan.

Shoots of sweet gum, a tree with star-shaped leaves and bark like alligator skin, have more tolerance for salt than other hardwoods, such as oak. They can endure for a time as groundwater becomes more saline.

But eventually, the sweet gum dies as well.

The Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, where Gedan does research, lost 3,000 acres of forest and agricultural land between 1938 and 2006. More than 5,000 acres of marsh became open water.

At first, this trend depressed Matt Whitbeck, a biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service who works at the refuge. Saltwater marshes are important nurseries for the fish and crabs people like to eat.

But in 2012, he realized the marsh wasn’t entirely disappearing; it was migrating. Some of the 3,000 acres of forest that the refuge had lost had transformed into saltwater marsh.

His outlook changed. “We need to think about where the marsh is moving, not where it is,” he said.

But in nearby Smithville, a historically African American town, this movement poses an existential threat. Backyards have been gobbled up by advancing marsh, basketball courts overgrown. What were once thick stands of pine near the water’s edge have greatly thinned. The marsh now menaces a graveyard.

Residents have battled the advancing wetlands for years, said Roslyn Watts, 60, who grew up here. All that time, she and her neighbors thought the inexorable advance was simply the price of living near water’s edge.

But in 2010, she learned about global warming and sea level rise, she said. She understood that what was happening wasn’t entirely natural.

“I was angry,” she said, and particularly incensed by the idea that retreat was the only workable strategy. The Dutch didn’t retreat, she said. They built dikes. Why couldn’t Smithville?