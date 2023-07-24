Sea Life aquarium offers Summer of Sharks activities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is kicking off its Summer of Sharks event, which will feature its zebra, epaulette, bonnethead, white spotted bamboo and coral cat species.

Starting Sunday, visitors can upgrade their regular admission ticket to include a virtual-reality swim with sharks and manta rays. The cost is $10, and participants must be at least 40 inches tall.

The attraction’s behind-the-scenes tours have a shark focus with aquarists delving into the animals’ lives, beach repair and Sea Life’s mission. Tours last about 35 minutes.

Summer of Sharks offerings are available through Aug. 27.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is located within International Drive’s Icon Park. Tickets and reservations are available online, and there combination deals that include admission to sister attractions such as Madame Tussauds Orlando and the Wheel at Icon Park as well as Legoland Florida theme park in Winter Haven.

For more information, go to visitsealife.com/orlando.

