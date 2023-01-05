When Will Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Turn A Profit?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$2.0b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.7b, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Sea's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 28 of the American Entertainment analysts is that Sea is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$1.1b in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 66% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sea's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sea is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Sea's case is 85%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

