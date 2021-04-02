Is Sea Limited (SE) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·7 min read

Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 22.1% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming both its S&P 500 and MSCI World benchmark that delivered a 12.2% and 14.4% return respectively in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Hayden Capital mentioned Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and shared their insights on the company. Sea Limited is a Westlake, Texas-based consumer Internet company that currently has a $122.9 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, SE delivered an 18.79% return, impressively extending its 12-month gains to 430.39%. As of April 01, 2021, the stock closed at $236.45 per share.

Here is what Hayden Capital has to say about Sea Limited in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Sea Ltd (SE): When I wrote our Q4 2019 letter about Shopee launching a Brazilian business, it seemed very few investors or competitors knew or cared.

A year ago, I wrote: “This is the first test for the ecommerce marketplace outside of its Southeast Asia home base. Will the platform’s fun and addicting features overcome a lack of local knowledge and presence? It’s hard to predict consumer behavior and how accepting users will be to a platform – especially one that’s a foreign culture and 10,000 miles away. The only way to know is to experiment and watch the results closely.

Empirically though, it seems that what consumers find entertaining in Asia, generally translates well to Brazil (and Shopee really is as much an entertainment platform, as an ecommerce one).

For example, just look at the top 10 free apps in Brazil. Two are utility messaging apps, so we’ll ignore those (WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger). But among the remaining eight apps, they’re all entertainment based and overwhelmingly Asian. Four are from China (Kwai, TikTok, VStatus, TikTok Lite), two from Singapore (Free Fire and Shopee, both Sea Ltd apps), and one from the US (Instagram). The commonality is that all these apps are experts at creating addictive habits, as evidenced by their personalized recommendations, avg usage time, number of logins per day per user, etc.” (LINK)

I distinctly remember having conversations with several Brazilian hedge funds as recently as last summer who were investors in Sea Ltd. When the topic of Brazil came up, many of them didn’t even know Shopee was operating in their own backyard!

Part of this stems from the fact that Shopee tends to enter markets with a bottoms-up approach. Instead of going after urban, high disposable income users first (of which these hedge fund professionals were certainly part of), they tend to initially go after those with only a few hundred or thousand USD of annual disposable income. These users tend to reside outside of major cities, have fewer choices for recreational pastime (thus turning to gaming, short-form videos, or online shopping for entertainment), can’t afford “branded” items and thus are willing to take a chance on cheaper (but still good quality) un-branded goods, and are willing to wait several weeks for it to be shipped from Asian factories.

Anyone who has studied Pinduoduo (Nasdaq: PDD) in China, will recognize this strategy and just how large of a market these consumers can be. As Shopee gains popularity in a market, they will then start to slowly move “up-market”, and cater to more urban and higher-income consumers. They’ve already followed this exact strategy in Southeast Asia, and this is the point they’ve reached in Brazil over the past year.

Shopee made its first big social push last fall, hiring over a dozen influencers with 1M+ followers to promote Shopee’s Black Friday sale (LINK). In addition, they also released their first Brazilian TV commercial last year.

It seems these initiatives are working. Shopee now consistently ranks in Brazil’s top 5 apps (while sister app Free Fire, is also the #1 grossing app). In addition, Shopee also moved Pine Kyaw (LINK), one of their key lieutenants in Vietnam who successfully helped Shopee fight off competitors (Tiki, Lazada, Sendo), to Brazil last May.

For the past year, the company has insisted publicly that the Brazil initiative is still a “test” initiated by the cross-border team. While this may have been true at first, it’s clear this is no longer a “test”, but rather a strategic focus for Shopee and posed to be the next battleground. It’s likely the company has chosen to remain tight-lipped so as to not tip off competitors, while they quietly “position the troops” to prepare for a larger assault.

For example, Shopee is also starting to allow local sellers to join the platform and list their local inventory (LINK). By definition, this is no longer a cross-border initiative (i.e. allowing their Southeast Asian sellers to sell to Brazilian consumers, and then shipping the goods directly from Asia. This is the model Aliexpress follows.).

This is the start of a localized marketplace. And similar to their early days in Southeast Asia, the goal is to reach the “tipping point” at which the marketplace becomes self-sustainable (this concept is discussed in our Q1 2019 letter; LINK). The weapons of choice in reaching critical mass: social media influencers to drive rust & awareness, free shipping & discounts to acquire / convert these new customers, and gamification of shopping to drive continued engagement, habit building, and repeat purchases.

Given all of this, and the strong (but early) traction in the local Shopee Brazil marketplace, investors need to keep an eye on this development. It is the smallest GMV contribution among Shopee’s countries currently, but a large inherent call option in the valuation. Something that so far, seems greatly underappreciated. I suspect at some point in the near future, Shopee’s management team will disclose more on the initiative, and at which point investors will be surprised by how Shopee managed to quietly build one of the largest marketplaces in Brazil."

companies that benefitted the most from the pandemic
companies that benefitted the most from the pandemic

Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Sea Limited was in 115 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 95 funds in the third quarter. SE delivered an 18.79% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose Double-Digits Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares jumped almost 20% Thursday morning after the company announced another milestone to keep it on track for commercializing its solid-state battery technology. QuantumScape investor and partner Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) will add $100 million to its investment in the solid-state battery maker after it met the necessary technical condition for the final payment of a previously announced agreement. The milestone the company achieved required Volkswagen to perform successful testing of the newest generation of lithium-metal cells in the automaker's German labs.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Stocks

    Stable businesses and reliable payouts are the perfect combination for investors ready to enjoy life after working.

  • 2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    A real estate investment trust (REIT) is often a good place to start your search when looking for dividend-paying stocks since its tax structure requires that the company pay out at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Let's take a closer look at two REITs that are good choices for those investors seeking reliable and frequent dividend payments. Realty Income (NYSE: O) refers to itself as "The Monthly Dividend Company."

  • 6 Tips for Managing Your 401(k) Like a Pro

    If you put in a little time and effort into managing your 401(k), advisor say, you can limit expenses, bolster returns, and minimize future taxes

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats have a massive fan following among income investors, and for good reason: These are the only 65 stocks to have increased their dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. Then again, not all Dividend Aristocrats are worth your money, but those that are could help you build great amounts of wealth if you patiently hang on to them. Here are three such best-in-class Dividend Aristocrats to buy and hold forever.

  • A Potential 10-Bagger After Warren Buffett's Own Heart

    Prior to exiting the industry completely, Warren Buffett had long been a lover of the newspaper business. The conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, sold its entire stake in BH Media Group in January 2020. Included in the collection of local newspapers were names such as The Buffalo News and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, among many others.

  • The Worst Mistake Alibaba Investors Can Make Right Now

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is often considered a solid long-term investment on China's booming tech sector. Analysts still expect Alibaba's revenue and earnings to rise 39% and 27%, respectively, this year, and its stock trades at just 19 times forward earnings. Alibaba's stock might look undervalued, but investors should always be skeptical of analysts' estimates, especially when it comes to a company that still faces so many headwinds.

  • Palantir CEO Karp Discloses $10.3 Million Stock Sale. That’s the Tip of the Iceberg.

    Palantir co-founder Stephen Cohen made a similar filing, disclosing the sale of 173,595 shares for total proceeds of about $3.9 million shares.

  • 2 Chip-Equipment Makers to Play the Semiconductor Shortage

    A Bernstein analyst thinks that chip-manufacturing equipment makers are a solid way to play the shortage.

  • 'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation

    People united across the country this weekend against crimes targeting Asian Americans. Marchers gathered in cities like New York and Washington.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s latest argument to be released on bail? Being held in jail is sexist

    Ghislaine Maxwell has so far unsuccessfully argued that her detention in a Brooklyn jail is harsh, harmful to her health and hinders her ability to adequately prepare for her trial scheduled for July. In her latest bid to be released on bail, the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein says that her confinement is also sexist.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • Crypto-art investors could face a surprise on tax day since NFTs can lead to a hefty tax bill

    "Holy s---, that's a lot of taxes," digital artist Beeple told CNBC after he found out how much he'd have to pay in taxes on his $69 million NFT sale.

  • Defending Miami Open champ Ash Barty reaches final; Korda, Tsitsipas lose quarterfinals

    Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.

  • Residents drum up Easter spirit in spite of pandemic

    When Holy Week processions were cancelled because of Spain's COVID-19 restrictions, keeping a Good Friday drumming tradition alive took on extra importance for the residents of Calanda. Dressed in vivid purple costumes, they played the drums in the streets, in front of houses or from balconies as part of the 'Rompida de la Hora' (Breaking of the hour). "This Holy Week is a little sadder because I like to be with my friends and play the Calanda drum with them but we hope that next year this will pass and let us get together," said Ivan Rodriguez, 24, a drummer and local resident.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise

    The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

  • L.A. Affairs: I found my sixth-grade crush on Tinder

    I was sitting in a bar with two friends and looking at my Tinder app. Edan's nickname popped up. Wait. It couldn't be my sixth-grade crush, could it?

  • Microsoft has landed a multimillion-dollar contract with the US army to make mixed-reality headsets for soldiers

    The headsets will give soldiers "next-generation night vision" and "enhanced situational awareness," per the army and Microsoft.