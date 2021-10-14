Sea lion colony in Mexico defies declining numbers
A stranded, malnourished sea lion pup is seen at White Point Park near the port of San Pedro in Los Angeles on April 5, 2013
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
“My whole life has been changed.”
About 100 Central California properties and a shuttered oil refinery were under threat overnight from a rapidly growing wildfire that forced the closure of a major highway near Santa Barbara, per the Los Angeles Times.The big picture: The Alisal Fire that ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday has grown to 13,400 acres with 5% containment, officials said. Nearly 800 firefighters are now battling the wind-driven blaze that caused thousands of people to evacuate.Get market news worthy of your
A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.
The wreck of a storied military ship that served in two World Wars, performed patrols in waters off Alaska for decades, and at one point was captained by the first Black man to command a U.S. government vessel has been found, the Coast Guard said Thursday. A wreck thought to be the U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear, which sank in 1963 about 260 miles east of Boston as it was being towed to Philadelphia, where it was going to be converted into a floating restaurant, was located in 2019. “At the time of the loss of Bear, it was already recognized as a historic ship," said Joe Hoyt, of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.
Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.
(Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo
Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.
Late October precipitation could dampen wildfires in Northern California
The Nellie Bly is currently about three-quarters of the way through its mission: To become the first autonomously operated tugboat to complete a long-haul run.Why it matters: While many tugs are already using autonomous technology for short ship-to-shore runs, it would be much cheaper and easier for long-haul vessels — like oil tankers, container ships and ocean-floor survey boats — to use autonomous tugs as their scouts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
The tropical storm is expected to be "near major hurricane strength" by the time it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Five-year-old Rosalie gave birth to the quintuplets Tuesday morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.
Research by the nonprofit Climate Central shows how the tide will rise in some of the world’s cities if global warming is doubled beyond the 1.5°C goal set forth in the Paris climate agreement. That doubling will happen within 100 years if nations don’t act to combat climate change.
Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec
Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.
Level is expected to fall below lake’s rim this week, cutting off major water source for Truckee River Lake Tahoe in February. Its low water level is ‘a sign of change at the lake’, says a researcher. Photograph: Ty O’Neil/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Lake Tahoe’s water level dropped to a four-year low on Tuesday as gusty winds and the impacts of California’s devastating drought hit the popular tourist destination. After days of high winds increased evaporation rates, water levels fell to the ba
A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.
Hunters in Montana claim to have killed a grizzly bear recently in self-defense as they processed an elk carcass in the backcountry.
Wintry weather swept parts of Wyoming and impacted travel on Tuesday, October 12, as the Wyoming Department of Transportation warned of hazardous road conditions.This footage, posted to Twitter by Daryl Orr, shows a long line of trucks near Rock Springs, Wyoming, during Tuesday’s snow showers. According to the Twitter post, “hundreds” of vehicles were stranded along Interstate 80.The National Weather Service forecast conditions to clear up by Thursday, October 14. Credit: Daryl Orr via Storyful