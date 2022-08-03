Sea lion steals catch from fisherman

NowThis

These fishermen in Maine were looking for lobster, but ended up catching a rare marine predator known as a wolffish instead. 'We don't catch wolffish often … maybe two or three a year,' Jacob Knowles told Storyful. 'They don't behave like most fish while handling them. Most fish just try to get away from you. Wolffish try to get you.' A fifth-generation fisherman in Maine, Knowles has built a sizable following of 1.1M on TikTok, where he frequently posts informative and entertaining videos about working on the high seas.