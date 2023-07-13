Sea otter steals board from California surfer

STORY: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reported they were aware of a 5-year-old female southern sea otter exhibiting concerning and unusual behaviors, including repeatedly approaching surfers and kayakers in the area.

Due to the increasing public safety risk, a team from CDFW and the Monterey Bay Aquarium attempted to capture the otter to examine her.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), sea otters are listed as endangered species; people sharing sea otter habitats should keep a safe distance out of sight, pass by parallel, and never allow interactions with pets that should be kept on a leash.