Sea to Fire 3% of Shopee Indonesia Staff as Layoffs Start

Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is preparing to fire 3% of Shopee employees in Indonesia, part of a broader wave of regional job cuts intended to curb ballooning losses and win back investors.

The Singapore-based company will begin notifying affected staff Monday at its cash-burning e-commerce arm, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The 3% cut in Indonesia aligns with layoffs of a low-single-digit percentage across the division, a person familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous discussing internal actions.

Shopee is one of Sea’s two major businesses, alongside a gaming arm that popularized the mobile hit “Free Fire.” The company ended 2021 with more than 67,000 people overall. Management announced the impending layoffs during a town hall on Monday for affected teams, which included Shopee’s marketing as well as operations units.

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to optimise operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency across our business,” Shopee said in an e-mailed statement, without elaborating. The company intends to offer severance packages and assistance as needed, according to the memo.

Read more: Sea’s Billionaire CEO to Forgo Salary as Cost Cuts Spread

Sea has lost about $170 billion of market value since an October high on questions about its money-making prospects in an era of rising interest rates and intensifying competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in its Asian stronghold.

Last week, billionaire co-founder Forrest Li announced in an internal memo top management will forgo their salaries and tighten company expense policies, as the company, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. as its biggest investor, tries to shield itself from the economic slowdown.

Sea’s Shopee division, in particular, has pulled back from major markets in Europe and Latin America, in addition to getting banned from India because of rising tensions with Chinese companies. Southeast Asia’s largest tech firm is planning to reduce headcount in gaming -- its most profitable division -- and new ventures at its research and development arm, Bloomberg News has reported.

“This was a very difficult decision to make,” management said in the memo. “In general terms, we will offer a fair package for employees who part with us and provide assistance where needed.”

(Updates with details of layoffs from the second paragraph. A previous version was corrected to clarify scope of firings.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Boosts Defense of Yuan With Stronger Fix, Verbal Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan fell, an indication that China’s latest attempts to beef up the currency with a record pushback in the reference rate and verbal warnings is barely holding back a selling wave.The People’s Bank of China fixed the yuan at 6.9396 per dollar, 647 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders, the widest difference on record since Bloomberg started the survey in 2018. The onshore yuan dropped as much as 0.6% Monday even after state medi

  • Abu Dhabi’s IHC Buys 15% Stake in IPO Candidate Burjeel Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.International Holding Co. acquired a 15% stake in Burjeel Holdings, the healthcare provider that’s planning a potential initial public offering in Abu Dhabi this year.“The acquisition will aim to continue to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally,” IHC said in a statement, without providing a deal value. IHC is the United Arab Emirates’ largest comp

  • Marketmind: Vigils

    London markets close on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The tone everywhere else is sombre and nervous as no fewer than 13 central bank meetings loom this week. Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve decision - and the committee members' rate projections - are the centrepiece but decisions in Britain, China and Japan are also in focus. Stocks took a bath last week as traders re-priced the Fed's outlook, with markets now positioned for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday and U.S. rates seen galloping above 4% by March.

  • Taiwan August export orders likely contract as demand eases - Reuters poll

    The median forecast from a poll of 13 economists was for export orders to fall 2% from a year earlier. The island's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, unexpectedly fell in July. Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asian exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

  • Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites

    Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough. Several jumbo rate hikes later, some now fear the Fed will plunge the economy into recession by tightening monetary policy too quickly. With markets reeling from last week’s robust inflation number, interest rate futures late Friday were pricing in a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 basis points at its Sept 21 meeting.

  • Stocks Fall in Cautious Start to Key Fed Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined in a cautious start on Monday as investors await a slew of interest rate decisions in the days ahead and after global equities notched their worst week since hitting this year’s low in June. US and European futures fell, as did benchmark share indexes in Hong Kong, mainland China and Australia. Activity was muted by a holiday in Japan and the UK observing a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, with no trading in cash Treasuries during the Asian and European sess

  • Apple's 5 Most Profitable Business Regions (AAPL)

    Learn about how Apple generates its profits, breaking down its results by geographic region, with all showing year-over-year improvement.

  • UK£1.42: That's What Analysts Think THG Plc (LON:THG) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    It's been a mediocre week for THG Plc ( LON:THG ) shareholders, with the stock dropping 19% to UK£0.43 in the week...

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The thing to remember about market downturns is that bad stocks tend to fall just as easily as great stocks that can deliver market-beating gains. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) benefited greatly from the surge in demand for online shopping when the pandemic kept us all at home. The bottom fell out from under Shopify shares largely because investors are nervous about the company's ongoing transition from a mainly software company to one that also excels at fulfillment services like its e-commerce rival, Amazon.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi