Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

Yoolim Lee and Olivia Poh
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“This drop is painful, and you might be feeling frustrated, disheartened, or worried about Sea’s future,” the 44-year-old wrote in his email seen by Bloomberg News, sent company-wide the first working day after Sea notched its third-biggest stock decline. “Do not fear: we are in a strong position internally, and we are clear on our next steps. This is short-term pain that we have to endure to truly maximize our long-term potential.”

Li’s missive was unusual and underscores changes underway at the gaming and e-commerce giant. In recent years, with the business growing rapidly, the founder addressed his troops mainly to celebrate key milestones. But after a run of extraordinary setbacks this year -- including India’s abrupt ban of its most popular mobile game -- the company is showing signs of acceding to demands from shareholders and employees for more openness.

Global investors that rode a 2,300% rally from 2017 to 2021 had long been content to let Sea go about its business. That began to change in November, when a disappointing quarterly report prompted a bout of profit-taking. The selloff quickened in January when biggest backer Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it was selling part of its stake, then accelerated with India’s ban in February before culminating in horrendous quarterly earnings this month.

All told, Sea lost three-quarters of its value in five months. The stock was down another 3.4% in pre-market trading Monday in New York.

Sea’s Market Decline Hits $132 Billion as Stock Tumbles Again

Fund managers in recent months began to urge Sea to be more transparent about its strategy and numbers, according to people familiar with the matter. During an earnings call this month, Li made unusually long and detailed remarks. He rarely talks about his ambitions at public forums, deferring communications to Group Chief Corporate Officer Yanjun Wang, a tight-lipped lawyer.

During the call, Sea provided new and more specific data including its first annual guidance for financial-services arm SeaMoney and unit economics for online-shopping arm Shopee in Brazil, as well as for Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

“If not for the declining share prices, Sea might not have disclosed so many metrics,” said Kelvin Seetoh, a shareholder and co-founder of Singapore-based investor group 10X Capital. “They could be doing this to allow investors to understand their business better and it’s not too late.”

Sea said additional disclosures reflect the growth and evolution of the business. “As our businesses continue to grow and evolve around the world, we continue to share relevant information about those changes and our performance consistent with our long-standing commitment to our investors,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg News.

Employees, too, are requesting more information. In early March, Singapore-based consulting startup Momentum Academy organized a webinar enticingly titled “Off the Record -- Behind Shopee’s Doors” to discuss inner workings at the Sea unit. Among the more than 400 people attending were Shopee employees, eager to hear from the researchers with no ties to the company.

The pressure has triggered an internal debate among some teams as to how much the company should share publicly, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private.

Sea Pledges E-Commerce Growth While Gaming Arm Faces Decline

Sea’s early tendency to share as little as possible stands out in industries where publicity is often sought. Unlike most gaming companies, its Garena unit almost never discloses upcoming titles. Senior executives began talking about Sea’s ambition to become a global internet company only two years after Shopee started operating in Brazil. A French business was started with little advance warning and then abruptly shut down.

Investors have resorted to creative ways to navigate the culture of secrecy -- nurtured by Sea’s top echelon including billionaires Li and co-founder Gang Ye. The two own about a fifth of the company, while Li has majority voting control. The firm’s six-member board includes an executive each from Tencent and billionaire tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Group. Both firms are famously low-profile and among Sea’s earliest investors.

Tencent Sells $3 Billion in Shares of Singapore’s Sea

During Sea’s early days as a publicly traded company, U.S. hedge funds hired local teams in Indonesia to collect data to verify whether Shopee was gaining traction, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The firms increased their bets on Sea as Shopee went on to become a major e-commerce player in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Soon, value investors, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds piled on.

“Many emerging-market fund managers had over-concentration in Sea, an off-benchmark stock,” said Gaurav Patankar, head of emerging market equity strategy at Bloomberg Intelligence in New York. “The people left holding the bags are good old long-only investors, so panic sets in.”

Fred Liu, founder of New York-based hedge fund Hayden Capital, is among Sea investors who fly to Southeast Asia regularly to gain insights. Passionate traders in Singapore keep close tabs on Li and Ye. They show up when the executives appear at public events, hoping to throw some burning questions, get some fresh business clues or even just to read their body language, one of the people said.

“You have to get in front of investors when times are bad,” said Liu, a Sea investor since 2018. “You can’t hide in a corner and not say anything. Investors will kill you for that. You have to communicate and be more open.”

Some even try to track down three corporate jets Sea is believed to have purchased for its top brass to figure out which country the company plans to expand in next. The trio driving Sea’s global business is Li, Ye and Chris Feng, who is widely credited for Shopee’s success and was recently promoted to Sea’s group president.

After the India app ban, Ye, who’s in charge of government relations, traveled to the country and met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, according to a person familiar with the matter. The government is unlikely to reverse its ban on Sea’s Free Fire game, though it probably won’t block Shopee, another person with knowledge of the matter said. A government spokesman didn’t respond to a text message seeking comment.

On March 1, Li and Ye traveled to Jakarta to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a Sea event, part of a campaign to expand operations in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. The live-streamed event showed a rare public appearance of the two low-profile executives.

In his email to staff, Li defended the management’s decision to continue spending on growth for the next few years, rather than pursuing profitability to appease shareholders. The stock fell for a fifth consecutive session that day, resulting in a drop of about 40% over the week.

“Some investors may prefer a different approach, but this is us taking a longer-term view,” Li wrote. “We believe it is best for us to invest in capabilities now that will let us capture huge growth opportunities in our future.”

(Updates with U.S. trading in the fifth paragraph. A previous version was corrected to reflect the timeframe of Sea’s earnings call.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • How a Chinese tennis star’s disappearance inspired a Hologic sponsorship of WTA

    The medical technology company’s CEO told Yahoo Finance that the sponsorship spawned from the WTA pulling out of China amid the mysterious disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai.

  • India's Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving: reports

    Indian police briefly detained Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the fintech firm Paytm in New Delhi in February for a minor road accident, local media said on Sunday. A case was registered against Sharma by the New Delhi police for "rashness and negligent driving" said Reuters TV partner ANI. His car was involved in an accident with a senior police official's car, both vehicles were impounded and the case was under investigation, local news agency IANS reported.

  • MSNBC Guest Michael McFaul Apologizes for ‘Mistaken’ Comparison of Putin to Hitler on ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

    Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia erroneously said, "One difference between Putin and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans"

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Friday, leaving the investor with 461.2 million shares remaining. SoftBank sold Coupang shares worth $1.69 billion for $29.69 each in September.

  • Tech Giants Offer Digital Skills Courses to Fuel the American Dream

    There is a new and free initiative that will support 200,000 Americans with skills to help with their careers.

  • Meta narrows guidance to prohibit calls for death of a head of state

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms said on Sunday that it is further narrowing its content moderation policy for Ukraine to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state, according to an internal company post seen by Reuters. The move came after Reuters reported last week that Meta was temporarily allowing some posts on Facebook and Instagram calling for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Ukrainians say Russians have abducted a second mayor

    Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Sunday of abducting a mayor of a second Ukrainian city.Yevhen Matveyev, the mayor of the southern town of Dniprorudne, has reportedly been taken by Russian forces, Kuleba said.."Today, Russian war criminals abducted another democratically elected Ukrainian mayor, head of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveyev," Kuleba wrote on Twitter."Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I...

  • Report: Multiple teams inquiring about possible Danielle Hunter trade

    Teams are calling. Are the Vikings listening?