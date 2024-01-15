‘Sea smoke’ on Lake Erie amid arctic plunge: Photos

*Related video above High winds caused low water levels on Lake Erie during Saturday’s powerful winter storm*

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — “Sea smoke on Lake Erie forms with the perfect combination of temperatures and it’s beautiful when it happens,” Catawba Island resident Greg Peiffer told Fox 8 News.

“The lake temperature needs to be around 34 degrees and the air temperature must be frigid which happened Sunday and the colder air draws the relative ‘heat’ out of the water causing vapor or steam to rise,” Peiffer said.

The website exploringnorthshore.com explains the phenomenon also happens on Lake Superior and all of the Great Lakes, “The smoke is water vapor that rises and condenses into fog since the cold air above is already saturated with water, fog then rises like smoke from the lake’s surface.”

