Sea swimmers told to stay out of the water at some north Down beaches

A water pollution investigation has been launched

Sea swimmers have been advised against bathing at a number of County Down beaches due to poor water quality.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said during routine monitoring sites breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.Coli).

Warning signage is in place at the affected sites at Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn.

There was a sign at Helen's Bay but Daera said this was put up in error.

Daera said a further sample of water taken on Thursday would be tested.

It added that heavy rainfall is known to impact water quality, and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) Emergency Pollution team is investigating the bathing water failures.

Northern Ireland had its wettest July on record, with figures going back to 1836, according to the Met Office.

Ards and North Down Borough Council said it had been notified of the water quality failures at Ballyholme, Brompton and Donaghadee.

It said there had also been a failure at Crawfordsburn, an area which does not fall under council management,

"Signage has been erected advising members of the public not to swim in the affected areas and our environmental health section will review the situation and update signage after further water samples have been taken and analysed," the council said.

It added that weekly results for bathing water quality were posted on the council website.

Analysis box by Mark Simpson, Northern Ireland correspondent

The warnings about water quality on some north Down beaches comes during one of the most popular times of the year for swimming.

The water temperature rises throughout the summer and most beaches have hundreds of swimmers every day in August.

In spite of the advice not to swim, dozens of people went into the water on Thursday, either because they did not see the small warning signs or they decided to ignore them.

The water quality is being monitored on a daily basis.

Bathers will be hoping for an improvement before the weekend. Saturday morning is peak swim-time at north Down beaches.

Alliance MLA Connie Egan says it is a concern that a number of areas have been affected at once

Alliance North Down MLA Connie Egan has said while it was reassuring that testing had taken place to safeguard the public it still remains a concern.

"We're so lucky in north Down to have the natural resources that we do, with so many beautiful beaches both locals and visitors alike make use of for activities like sea swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding, among many others," she said

"It's a real shame to see any of them out of action for any length of time, but for a number to be affected at once is very worrying indeed."