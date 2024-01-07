Sea-Tac grounds over 80 flights in response to Boeing MAX emergency landing

An Alaska Airlines flight headed to Ontario, California from Portland, Oregon had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Friday night.

Part of Alaska Airline’s Boeing 737 Max 9 plane blew off while 16,000 feet in the air.

The incident caused massive backups on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration took action and grounded several other Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft worldwide after the event.

The aircraft was inspected before taking flight due to an Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) ordered by the FFA.

The EAD kept 171 aircraft on tarmacs globally, and Alaska Airlines canceled about 20% of its flights as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Affected Sea-Tac passengers were moved to a portion of the airport usually designated for cruise passenger check-in. The room was designated for Alaska Airlines travelers who needed to rebook their flights.

Jennifer Goyner is one of them. She only planned to be in Seattle for an hour layover. That’s turned into 3 hours just waiting in the rebooking line, and she wasn’t even halfway through it.

“[I’ve been in line] since about 10:30AM this morning. It’s after 1 p.m., fifteen after one,” said Goyner. “It goes down and around that way. I am fifty-three pages in. I hadn’t started it before I got here.”

Goyner added she doesn’t mind the wait because it’s to keep her from going through what Emma Vu did on Alaska Airlines flight 1282.

“It was definitely very scary, very surreal,” said Vu.

She sat in flight 1282, seat 18B, in the middle of the plane and just rows in front of the plug that blew out of the Boeing aircraft. The plug blew out just minutes after takeoff.