Sea turtle rescued with hook in flipper, trash in stomach to be released in Brevard County

James Tutten
·1 min read
1
Sea turtle rescued with hook in flipper, trash in stomach to be released in Brevard County

The Brevard Zoo is preparing to release a young sea turtle back to its natural habitat.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The zoo has been caring for the green sea turtle, named Horchata, for nearly four months.

It was found in Satellite Beach with a hook embedded in its flipper and plastic in its stomach.

Photos: Sea turtle rescued with hook in flipper, trash in stomach to be released in Brevard County

The turtle will be released at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the beach near Canova Beach Park.

Anyone who finds a sea turtle that may need help can call the Sea Turtle Preservation Society at 321-206-0646.

See: Rising temperatures threaten sea turtle population in Florida, researchers say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories