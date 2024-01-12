Sea turtle rescued with hook in flipper, trash in stomach to be released in Brevard County
The Brevard Zoo is preparing to release a young sea turtle back to its natural habitat.
The zoo has been caring for the green sea turtle, named Horchata, for nearly four months.
It was found in Satellite Beach with a hook embedded in its flipper and plastic in its stomach.
The turtle will be released at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the beach near Canova Beach Park.
Anyone who finds a sea turtle that may need help can call the Sea Turtle Preservation Society at 321-206-0646.
