SeaBaby UAVs used special communications to avoid relying on Starlink

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has revealed that the SeaBaby marine drones used a special connection to avoid relying on Starlink satellite communications alone.

Source: Crimean Bridge Encore: SSU, a film by 1+1

Details: According to the SSU, volunteers were involved in the drones’ development and helped to set up communications on the unmanned vehicles.

During the attack on the bridge, the drones were operated by a team from Kyiv, more than 900 km away. Ukraine’s Western partners are also often interested in SeaBaby production technology.

Quote from SSU head Vasyl Maliuk: "They tell us that they learn from us, and these are our top partners in the Western world. That speaks to the work of our team and the creative approach of the Security Service and everyone who cares about this. We use only our own resources, and we have created this product."

Background:

