Seabee at Naval Base Ventura County accused of taking bribes for base info, more

A U.S. Navy Seabee stationed at Naval Base Ventura County is accused of receiving bribes in exchange for sending sensitive U.S. military information, including details about base security in Port Hueneme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, also known as Thomas Zhao, was arrested Wednesday by special agents with the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, officials said.

In an indictment unsealed this week, Zhao, of Monterey Park, was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official. He is scheduled for arraignment this afternoon in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Zhao is a construction electrician serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, the indictment says.

He was one of two U.S. Navy sailors arrested and accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material, federal officials said Thursday.

The two sailors, both based in California, were charged with similar moves to provide sensitive intelligence to the Chinese. But they were separate cases, and it wasn’t clear if the two were courted or paid by the same Chinese intelligence officer as part of a larger scheme.

Federal officials at a news conference in San Diego declined to specify whether the sailors were aware of each other's actions.

The second sailor is Jinchao Wei, a 22-year-old assigned to the San Diego-based USS Essex. He was also arrested Wednesday on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials, according to the U.S. authorities.

Zhao is accused of receiving $14,866 from a Chinese intelligence officer for sending operational plans for a large-scale U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region; photographing electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system at a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan and sending photographs, videos and other details about operational security at the Ventura County base and on Navy-owned San Clemente Island.

Zhao allegedly performed the activities surreptitiously between August 2021 until at least May at the direction of the Chinese intelligence official, according to the indictment.

In his role as an electrician, he was responsible for "installing, repairing and servicing electrical equipment on U.S. military installations," the indictment says. He had a security clearance that allowed him to access material "up to and including the secret level."

Among the nearly two dozen overt acts Zhao is accused of performing for the Chinese intelligence official was the taking of five photos while in Port Hueneme of details of the electrical system of radar systems on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan, the indictment says. The documents were labeled "unclassified" and "for official use only."

“By sending this sensitive military information to an intelligence officer employed by a hostile foreign state, the defendant betrayed his sacred oath to protect our country and uphold the Constitution,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Unlike the vast majority of U.S. Navy personnel who serve the nation with honor, distinction and courage, Mr. Zhao chose to corruptly sell out his colleagues and his country.”

Wei, who was born in China, was approached by a Chinese intelligence officer while he was applying to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, prosecutors said, and admitted to the officer that he knew the arrangement could affect his application. Still, prosecutors said, he continued to send sensitive U.S. military information multiple times over the course of a year and even was congratulated by the Chinese officer once Wei became a U.S. citizen, said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman of the Southern District of California.

He added that Wei “chose to turn his back on his newly adopted country” for greed.

If Zhao were to be convicted of the two counts in the indictment, he would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

