Seabee at Naval Base Ventura County pleads guilty in military info bribery case

A Seabee stationed at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to taking bribes in exchange for sending military information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

The U.S. Navy sailor, Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, also known as Thomas Zhao, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring with the officer and one count of receiving a bribe, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

Zhao, of Monterey Park, admitted he engaged in a "corrupt scheme" to collect and transmit sensitive U.S. military information to the People's Republic of China officer in violation of his official duties, federal prosecutors said in a news release. He held a U.S. security clearance.

Zhao admitted to receiving at least $14,866 in 14 separate bribe payments over nearly two years, between August 2021 and at least May this year, authorities said. In exchange, he "surreptitiously" collected and transmitted information about Navy operational security, military training and exercises and critical infrastructure. He entered restricted military and naval installations to collect and record the information.

He specifically admitted to transmitting plans for a large-scale maritime training exercise in the Pacific theater along with operational orders and electrical diagrams and blueprints for a radar system at a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Authorities have previously said the information included photographs, videos and other details about operational security at the Ventura County base and on Navy-owned San Clemente Island.

In addition, he admitted to using "sophisticated encrypted communication methods" to transmit the information, prosecutors said, and to destroying evidence and concealing his relationship with the Chinese officer.

Zhao is a construction electrician serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, according to the federal indictment.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Zhao "betrayed his country and the men and women of the U.S. Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary."

Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen said in a statement the “intelligence services of the People’s Republic of China actively target clearance holders across the military," adding that Zhao chose "greed" rather than reporting the foreign officer's contact to the Navy.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles field office of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS. The IRS Criminal Investigation unit provided substantial assistance.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, when Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, which includes 15 years for the bribery charge and five years for the conspiracy offense. He has been in custody since he was arrested in early August.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sailor at Naval Base Ventura County pleads guilty in bribery case