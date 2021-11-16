Seabrook contractor charged with swindling Newburyport man

Nov. 16—NEWBURYPORT — A Seabrook contractor charged with ripping off a local homeowner over the summer skipped his appearance in Newburyport District Court on Monday, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Robert Merrill, 31, of Farm Lane was issued a summons Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses and ordered to report to court Monday for arraignment. But Merrill failed to show up in court.

He is charged with pocketing a $4,650 deposit given to him in August by the Newburyport homeowner for work on his property and not returning the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.

Newburyport police Officer Matthew Whitty said the homeowner hired Merrill, owner of RJM Construction, to pave a portion of his property and gave him a $4,650 deposit.

The contract they signed Aug. 6 allowed the homeowner to back out of the deal and get his money back within five days if he and Merrill did not agree on which paver Merrill picked to do the job, according to a police report.

By Aug. 26, the homeowner informed Merrill in writing that he was exercising that clause in the contract and asked for his money back.

Nearly two months later and with the homeowner not having any luck reaching Merrill, he went to the police station and spoke to Whitty.

Whitty also tried reaching Merrill but with no success. The officer then filed a complaint against Merrill on the homeowner's behalf Oct. 26, according to court records.

RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company's website.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

